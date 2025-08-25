403
Second Edition Of“A Walk In The Corridors Of Eternity” By Shreeya Katyal Released At 124Th AAFT Festival
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, July 2025: The much-anticipated second edition of the book“A Walk In The Corridors of Eternity” authored by Shreeya Katyal was officially released during the grand 124th AAFT Festival of Short Digital Films at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida.
The ceremonial book launch was graced by an esteemed panel including renowned filmmaker Muzaffar Ali, acclaimed director Nabarun Banerjee, veteran filmmaker Ashok Tyagi, and Mohd. Amin, senior BJP leader and former Director of the Election Commission of India and celebrated aesthetician Vikkie Anand.
The book, a powerful and reflective tribute to the life and vision of media icon Dr. Sandeep Marwah, received widespread appreciation from all dignitaries present. They praised the depth, honesty, and inspiration the book offers, encapsulating the journey, philosophy, and accomplishments of Dr. Marwah - a towering figure in the world of media, education, and cultural diplomacy.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, expressed his heartfelt gratitude.“This book is not just about my journey, but a reflection of the values I hold dear-commitment, creativity, and contribution to the nation. I thank Shreeya Katyal for presenting my story with such sensitivity and insight,” he said.
The event was part of the ongoing celebration of the 124th edition of AAFT's globally acclaimed film festival, which continues to set new benchmarks in the digital short film industry.
