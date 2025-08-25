403
China’s ‘super embassy’ in London ignites spy concerns
(MENAFN) Plans for China’s so-called “super embassy” in London have been postponed after UK authorities requested clarification on certain “greyed-out” sections of the design, which Beijing refused to fully disclose, the Financial Times reported. China criticized the UK’s move.
The proposed compound, described in British media as the largest Chinese embassy in Europe, has encountered multiple bureaucratic obstacles since Beijing first applied for a permit in 2022.
On Saturday, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy expressed “serious concern” over the UK Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government’s decision to delay approval, stating that China had followed all standard diplomatic procedures and provided comprehensive responses to official queries. The spokesperson noted that host countries have an obligation to facilitate the construction of diplomatic premises and highlighted that the UK plans a new embassy building in Beijing.
The Financial Times reported that China refused to explain the purpose of the “greyed-out” Cultural Exchange Building and Embassy House within the compound, despite a request from Housing Secretary Angela Rayner. Chinese officials argued it was “not necessary or appropriate” to provide full internal layout plans. The UK ministry subsequently postponed its decision until October 21.
China acquired the five-acre Royal Mint Court site near the Tower of London in 2018 and plans a complex ten times larger than its current embassy, including offices, 225 residences, and a cultural exchange center. Critics have warned that the facility could be used for covert surveillance, amid ongoing espionage tensions between London and Beijing.
