Municipality Ministry Launches Coastal Conservation Initiative

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality, through its General Cleanliness Department, has announced a major public initiative inviting residents and visitors to join a nationwide beach and island cleanup campaign throughout September 2025.

This effort forms part of the ministry's broader community engagement programmes and reflects Qatar's commitment to achieving the sustainability goals outlined in the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The campaign emphasises the nation's dedication to environmental preservation, community participation, and sustainable living. By engaging citizens directly in cleaning and protecting Qatar's coastal areas, the Ministry aims to raise public awareness about ecological responsibility while safeguarding the country's natural beauty for future generations.

The campaign will cover a wide range of beaches and islands across Qatar, with multiple sessions scheduled throughout the month. On September 6, a morning session will take place at Doha Umm Al-Maa.

On September 14, a morning session is scheduled at Abu Samra Beach, followed by an evening session at Zekreet Beach. September 15 will feature a morning session at Al Wakra Public Beach and an evening session at Al Thakhira Beach. On September 16, participants can join a morning session at Al Khor Island and an evening session at Semaisma Family Beach.

September 17 will include morning sessions at both Sealine Public Beach and Al Kharij Beach, with an evening session at Furaiha Beach. On September 18, morning sessions are planned at The Corniche and Al Wakra Family Beach.

On September 19, a morning session will be held at Ummairij Beach, followed by an evening session at Umm Jabalieh Beach. On September 20, morning activities will take place at Bu Funtass Beach, followed by an evening session at Doha Umm Al-Maa Beach.



Finally, the campaign will conclude on September 27 with a morning session at Al Mafjar Beach.

Participation is open to all members of the public who wish to contribute to Qatar's sustainable future. Residents and visitors can access registration details through a dedicated QR code provided by the Ministry of Municipality.

This extensive campaign highlights Qatar's proactive approach to environmental stewardship and underscores the critical role of community engagement in building a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable nation.