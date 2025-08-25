MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Microserver Market Reach USD 122.4 Billion by 2032 at 15.8% CAGR Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global microserver market was valued at USD 28.8 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 122.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2023 to 2032.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 364 Pages) at:Driving FactorsThe rising interest in information, handling power in different applications, such as distributed computing, edge processing, and information examination, drives the reception of microservers. These compact and energy-efficient servers cater to the evolving needs of modern computing environments. Also, the ascent of edge registering, where information is handled nearer to the source of generation, fuels the demand for microservers because of their versatility and cost-adequacy in disseminated processing arrangements. In addition, the continuous pattern of virtualization in server farms supports the microserver market, as these servers are appropriate for lightweight responsibilities and tasks that can be productively parallelized.Market SegmentationThe microserver market is segmented on the basis of component, function, organization size, application, and region. On the basis of the component, the market is segmented into hardware and software. By function, it is segmented into intel, AMD, and others. On the basis of the organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises. By application, it is bifurcated into data center, data analytics, cloud computing, and others. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Competition Analysis:Some of the key players profiled in the report include Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Dell Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hitachi, Ltd., IBM Corporation, MiTAC Holdings Corp., NVIDIA Corporation, Penguin Computing, and Super Micro Computer, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the microserver market.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:Recent Developments in the Microserver Market:● Recent Product DevelopmentIn September 2021, IBM unveiled generated IBM Power servers for frictionless, scalable hybrid cloud. The New IBM Power E1080 server offers 2.5x greater per core performance vs x86-based servers and sets a new world record SAP benchmark for 8-socket systems. Industry-first metering of Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Enterprise Linux for on-premises server planned to improve software licensing costs.● Recent PartnershipIn April 2022, FS, a high-speed network solution provider for data centers, enterprises, and telecom networks, partnered with Super Micro Computer, Inc., a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology. This helps to deliver rack servers with powerful performance and high reliability to help customers deploy, manage and scale their infrastructure applied for virtualization, big data, and cloud computing in the digital economy.In November 2022, Hewlett Packard Enterprise partnered with VMware, Inc. to deliver a fully integrated solution with a simple pay-as-you-go hybrid cloud consumption model.● Recent CollaborationIn February 2023, Supermicro, Inc. a Total IT Solution Provider for Cloud, AI/ML, Storage, and 5G/Edge, collaborated with Rakuten Symphony to deliver the next generation of servers and storage systems, for a wide range of workloads. As a major collaborator with Rakuten Symphony, the two companies are providing blueprints to operators for cloud-based mobile services that utilize the most advanced servers and networking architecture, delivering an easy-to-implement solution for operators worldwide. In addition, Rakuten Symphony can quickly offer Open RAN solutions with timely technical support and consultancy.In May 2022, HPE and NVIDIA collaborated to help businesses unlock the power of AI by delivering an end-to-end enterprise platform optimized for AI workloads on a consumption-based model using HPE GreenLake for NVIDIA AI Enterprise. The platform is deployed on industry-leading HPE servers that are NVIDIA-Certified to accelerate the speed at which developers can build AI and high-performance data analytics.● Recent Product LaunchesIn July 2022, IBM launched its new IBM z16 mainframe. Based on its IBM Telum Processor, the new system has been based on over 1,100 hours of co-creation with more than 70 of its mainframe customers and partners. The new server extends the technical leadership IBM already has for providing 'systems of record' to the largest enterprise organizations in the world.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (364 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: /purchase-optionsBased on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, owing to the ongoing emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability in North America, which has led to the adoption of microservers in green data centers. These energy-efficient servers aid organizations in decreasing their carbon footprint and operational costs, aligning with environmental regulations and corporate sustainability goals. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 19.3% from 2023 to 2032. With the rise of IoT devices and the demand for low-latency data processing, edge computing is gaining importance. Microservers are well-suited for edge applications, providing the required computational power in a compact form factor.Based on function, the Intel segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global microserver market revenue, owing to the rise in interest for handling power in information escalated undertakings, for example, artificial intelligence, distributed computing, and virtualization. Intel's strength in this space is coordinated by its powerful product portfolio and perpetual development. However, the other segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 19.5% from 2022 to 2032. Other segment includes ARM and others. ARM processors have carved out a unique niche in the global microserver market due to their power-efficient and highly scalable construction.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:● video analytics market● predictive maintenance marketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300 | India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

