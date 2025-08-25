KGF Actor Dinesh Mangaluru Passes Away At 55 After Prolonged Illness
According to family sources, he had been ailing for a long time.
Dinesh was a popular supporting actor in the Kannada film industry. His performances in Aa Dinagalu, Kichcha, Kirik Party, Ricky, Harikatha Alla Girikatha, and Ulidavaru Kandante have earned him much acclaim.
Coming from a theatre background, Dinesh began his career as an art director before transitioning into acting. His portrayal of a Mumbai don and a gold smuggler in KGF Chapters 1 and 2 was especially well appreciated.
Several senior directors and actors have expressed their condolences on his demise. His passing has also been deeply felt within the Kannada film community. Veteran director P. Sheshadri expressed his grief on social media, saying,“A creative director, artist, producer, and dear friend, Dinesh Mangaluru is no more... Go in peace, my friend.”
According to reports, 55-year-old Dinesh suffered a brain hemorrhage. In the days leading up to his death, he was hospitalized under treatment, but unfortunately, he didn't recover. He had been receiving treatment at Sargan Hospital in Kundapura due to deteriorating health. Though treated in Bengaluru earlier, his condition worsened, and following treatment, he passed away at the hospital.
Originally from Mangaluru city, Dinesh began his career in theatre before entering the film industry. He initially served as an art director for movies like Aasphota (1988), Chandramukhi Pranasakhi (1999), Veera Madakari (2009), and Vriksham (The Tree) (2019).
Dinesh Mangaluru was born on January 1, 1970, in Mangaluru. He was married to Bharathi Pai and is survived by two sons, Surya Siddhartha and Sajan Pai.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment