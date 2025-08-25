Saudi Arabia E-Mobility Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 29.12% During The Forecast Period 2025-2033

MENAFN - IMARC Group) Saudi Arabia e-mobility market size reached USD 599.04 Million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 5,975.86 Million by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 29.12% during 2025-2033. The e-mobility market in Saudi Arabia is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by growing environmental concerns, increasing expenditure on smart city projects, Vision 2030 sustainability initiatives, and the integration of digital technologies in transportation systems.

Market size (2024): USD 599.04 million

Forecast (2033): USD 5,975.86 million

CAGR (2025–2033): 29.12%

Rising environmental awareness and climate change concerns accelerating EV adoption

Strategic smart city investments including NEOM with advanced mobility infrastructure Key companies operating in the Saudi Arabia e-mobility market include Tesla Inc., Lucid Motors, BMW AG, Nissan Motor Corporation, Hyundai Motor Company, BYD Company Limited, Mercedes-EQS, Audi e-tron, and other leading international and regional manufacturers.

How Is AI Transforming the E-Mobility Market in Saudi Arabia?



Autonomous Driving Technology : AI-powered self-driving capabilities are being integrated into Saudi Arabia's transport systems, with the Kingdom targeting 15% autonomous public transport by 2030 as part of Vision 2030's smart mobility goals.

Smart Charging Infrastructure : AI-driven charging management systems optimize energy distribution and grid integration, with companies like Aramco and TotalEnergies developing intelligent EV charging networks across service stations and major highways.

Predictive Vehicle Maintenance : AI algorithms in electric vehicles enable predictive maintenance and real-time diagnostics, with companies like Lucid Motors developing AI-powered infotainment systems tailored for the Saudi market.

Connected Vehicle Ecosystem : 5G vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication and IoT integration create smart mobility networks, supporting NEOM's development of 1.5M connected sensors for intelligent transportation systems. Traffic Management Optimization : AI-enhanced traffic management systems in smart cities reduce congestion and optimize electric vehicle routing, contributing to improved air quality in urban centers like Riyadh and Jeddah.

Saudi Arabia E-Mobility Market Trends and Drivers



Vision 2030 & Environmental Goals: Government commitment to reducing carbon emissions and achieving net-zero targets driving massive EV infrastructure investment

Smart City Development: NEOM, Qiddiya, and other megaprojects requiring advanced e-mobility solutions with integrated charging infrastructure

Public Investment Fund (PIF) Initiatives: Strategic investments in companies like Lucid Motors and partnerships fostering local EV manufacturing capabilities

Growing Environmental Awareness: Rising public consciousness about climate change and air pollution in urban centers promoting clean transportation adoption

Digital Technology Integration: Advanced connectivity, autonomous driving features, and smart grid integration enhancing user experience and efficiency Infrastructure Expansion: Rapid development of charging stations across major cities and highways eliminating range anxiety concerns

Saudi Arabia E-Mobility Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Product Insights:



Electric Car

Electric Motorcycle

Electric Scooter

Electric Bike Others

Voltage Insights:



Less than 24V

24V

36V

48V Greater than 48V

Battery Insights:



Sealed Lead Acid

Li-ion NiMH

Breakup by Region:



Northern and Central Region

Western Region

Eastern Region Southern Region

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Recent News and Developments in Saudi Arabia E-Mobility Market



August 2025: Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) announced the completion of 500 new fast-charging stations across major highways, featuring AI-powered energy management systems that optimize charging times based on grid demand and renewable energy availability.

July 2025: Lucid Motors expanded its manufacturing operations in Saudi Arabia, with the new facility producing 7,000 AI-enhanced electric vehicles annually, featuring advanced autonomous driving capabilities specifically designed for Saudi road conditions. June 2025: NEOM smart city project deployed autonomous electric shuttle services using AI-driven route optimization, successfully reducing transportation emissions by 40% while demonstrating the integration of renewable energy with smart mobility infrastructure.

