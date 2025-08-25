403
Lavrov states US wanting diplomacy, EU pushing war
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has claimed that while European nations want the Ukraine conflict to drag on, US President Donald Trump appears committed to diplomacy.
In an interview with NBC aired on Sunday, Lavrov said European leaders’ reactions to the recent Alaska summit, followed by additional talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, showed that NATO members in Europe remain intent on preventing Russia from achieving victory.
“The response of these European officials makes it clear they do not want peace. They openly say Ukraine cannot be defeated and Russia cannot be allowed to win,” Lavrov stated.
By contrast, he argued, President Trump has adopted a more pragmatic stance. “We respect President Trump because he defends America’s national interests,” Lavrov said, adding that Trump seems to acknowledge Russian President Vladimir Putin’s role in defending his own country’s interests.
Lavrov stressed that both Moscow and Washington share an interest in ending the conflict. He recalled that Russia and Ukraine nearly reached a settlement in Istanbul in early 2022, which included Ukrainian neutrality, reduced armed forces, and security guarantees. According to him, the deal collapsed after then-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, along with officials from the Biden administration, France, and Germany, persuaded Kiev to walk away — a claim Johnson has denied.
Following his summit with Putin in Alaska, Trump held separate talks with Zelensky and European leaders, where discussions focused on possible security guarantees for Ukraine. Some European governments have also suggested sending troops to Ukraine once the conflict ends, an idea Moscow has branded a red line.
