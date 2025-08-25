Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lavrov Says West, Zelensky Impede Ukraine Peace Talks

2025-08-25 02:59:00
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday accused Western powers and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of deliberately hindering diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

In an interview aired on a broadcaster, Lavrov claimed that Western nations “are just looking for an excuse to prevent negotiations.” He further criticized Zelensky, saying the Ukrainian leader is “acting stubborn” and demanding a direct meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Lavrov also accused European governments of attempting to derail diplomatic groundwork laid by Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump and Putin held talks in Alaska on August 15, though no agreement was reached. Trump subsequently met with Zelensky and several European leaders in Washington the following Monday.

