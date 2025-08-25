403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lavrov Says West, Zelensky Impede Ukraine Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday accused Western powers and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of deliberately hindering diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.
In an interview aired on a broadcaster, Lavrov claimed that Western nations “are just looking for an excuse to prevent negotiations.” He further criticized Zelensky, saying the Ukrainian leader is “acting stubborn” and demanding a direct meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Lavrov also accused European governments of attempting to derail diplomatic groundwork laid by Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.
Trump and Putin held talks in Alaska on August 15, though no agreement was reached. Trump subsequently met with Zelensky and several European leaders in Washington the following Monday.
In an interview aired on a broadcaster, Lavrov claimed that Western nations “are just looking for an excuse to prevent negotiations.” He further criticized Zelensky, saying the Ukrainian leader is “acting stubborn” and demanding a direct meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Lavrov also accused European governments of attempting to derail diplomatic groundwork laid by Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.
Trump and Putin held talks in Alaska on August 15, though no agreement was reached. Trump subsequently met with Zelensky and several European leaders in Washington the following Monday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment