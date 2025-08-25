403
UN watchdog responds to Ukraine’s assault on Russian nuclear plant
(MENAFN) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has acknowledged reports of a fire at Russia’s Kursk nuclear power plant, which officials said was caused by Ukrainian drone activity.
According to Russian authorities, air defenses intercepted a Ukrainian UAV near the plant, located about 50 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. The drone reportedly exploded close to an auxiliary transformer, sparking a fire that was later extinguished. The incident caused no injuries but forced the plant to cut output from one of its three operating reactors by half.
Plant officials confirmed that radiation levels at the site and nearby areas remained normal.
In a statement on X, the IAEA noted it had no independent verification of the event but confirmed awareness of reports that a transformer had caught fire due to “military activity.” Director General Rafael Grossi stressed that “every nuclear facility must be protected at all times.”
The Kursk plant has repeatedly come under attack amid the conflict. Ukrainian forces launched a major incursion into the region in August 2024 but were expelled months later in a Russian counteroffensive. Moscow has since claimed that Kiev sought to seize the site, warning that such a move could have triggered a disaster comparable to the 1986 Chernobyl catastrophe.
