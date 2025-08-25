403
Norwegian Premier Denounces Stabbing at Oslo Rehabilitation Center
(MENAFN) Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store on Sunday condemned the fatal stabbing of a rehabilitation center employee in Oslo, calling it “deeply tragic” and demanding a full-scale police investigation.
An 18-year-old male suspect has been formally charged with murder after the attack took place early Sunday at a facility located in the Kampen district of Oslo. According to police, the accused had previously shared far-right extremist views and claimed political motivation for the killing.
In a Facebook statement, Store extended sympathies to the victim’s loved ones. “We should not have this in Norway,” he wrote, emphasizing that “any form of politically motivated violence is completely unacceptable.”
The Prime Minister further insisted that law enforcement “get to the bottom of the matter,” adding that “all facts must be on the table.”
Officials confirmed that a full investigation is underway. So far, there is no evidence suggesting additional individuals were involved. The suspect is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on Monday.
Norway continues to grapple with the lasting trauma of far-right violence. On July 22, 2011, far-right extremist Anders Behring Breivik carried out coordinated attacks in Oslo and on Utoya Island, killing 77 people. In 2012, Breivik received a 21-year prison sentence—the maximum permitted by Norwegian law at the time.
