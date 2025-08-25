Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
AB Charity Foundation Donates USD 1 Million To Jet Li's Come Together Foundation

AB Charity Foundation Donates USD 1 Million To Jet Li's Come Together Foundation


2025-08-25 02:46:07
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Foundation deeply resonates with the guiding philosophy of Jet Li and the Come Together Foundation: viewing the Earth as a living body, with each of the five continents as vital organ systems. When one organ suffers, the rest are inevitably impacted.

This donation reflects not only AB Charity Foundation's core mission of Technology for Good, but also the strong alignment between the two foundations in values and vision-working together across national, cultural, and ethnic boundaries to build a truly united and compassionate global community.

About AB Charity Foundation

The AB Charity Foundation is an independent, Ireland-registered international non-governmental organization with legal status in the EU. It is supported by AB DAO through both technological infrastructure and funding. The Foundation is committed to leveraging cutting-edge technologies-such as blockchain and artificial intelligence-to build a transparent, trustworthy, and traceable global infrastructure for philanthropy, promoting sustainable progress in education, healthcare, environmental protection, and humanitarian aid.

Official Website:
Global Community:

SOURCE AB Charity Foundation

MENAFN25082025003732001241ID1109969759

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search