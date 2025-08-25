AB Charity Foundation Donates USD 1 Million To Jet Li's Come Together Foundation
The Foundation deeply resonates with the guiding philosophy of Jet Li and the Come Together Foundation: viewing the Earth as a living body, with each of the five continents as vital organ systems. When one organ suffers, the rest are inevitably impacted.
This donation reflects not only AB Charity Foundation's core mission of Technology for Good, but also the strong alignment between the two foundations in values and vision-working together across national, cultural, and ethnic boundaries to build a truly united and compassionate global community.
About AB Charity Foundation
The AB Charity Foundation is an independent, Ireland-registered international non-governmental organization with legal status in the EU. It is supported by AB DAO through both technological infrastructure and funding. The Foundation is committed to leveraging cutting-edge technologies-such as blockchain and artificial intelligence-to build a transparent, trustworthy, and traceable global infrastructure for philanthropy, promoting sustainable progress in education, healthcare, environmental protection, and humanitarian aid.
