Hallmark Of Cowardly Govt: Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre Over Lathi Charge On Protesting SSC Aspirants
The protest, which saw thousands gather to demand justice over alleged irregularities in government exams and recruitments, ended in chaos after police used force to disperse demonstrators.
Taking to X, Rahul Gandhi wrote:“The brutal lathi charge on SSC aspirants and teachers peacefully protesting in Ramleela Maidan -- not just shameful, but the hallmark of a cowardly government. The youth had only demanded their rights -- employment and justice. What did they get? Lathis. It's clear -- the Modi government neither cares about the country's youth nor their future. Why?"
"This government didn't come to power on the votes of the people, but by stealing votes. First, they'll steal votes, then, they'll steal exams, then, they'll steal jobs, then, they'll crush both your rights and your voice! Youth, farmers, the poor, Dalits, and minorities -- they don't need your vote, so your demands will never be their priority. Now is the time -- not to fear, but to stand firm and fight back,” he added.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also reacted sharply to the incident.
In a post on X, she said:“The use of police force against SSC students protesting at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan is inhuman and shameful. In every exam, there is rigging; in every recruitment, there is a scam, and paper leaks have left the youth of the entire country tormented. During the BJP rule, rampant corruption in recruitment processes and examinations is ruining the future of the youth. Instead of fixing it and listening to the youth, raining lathis on them is unfortunate. Instead of being cruel to the students, their concerns should be heard.”
According to police officials, the situation escalated after nearly 15,000 protestors gathered at Ramlila Maidan throughout the day on Sunday to raise their voices against alleged exam paper leaks and recruitment irregularities.
While most protestors began to disperse by evening, around 100 refused to leave, resulting in a standoff with the police.
Officials stated that police initially requested the protestors to vacate the premises peacefully after the permitted time had lapsed. However, following a verbal altercation and growing tension, police resorted to a lathi charge, leading to several injuries and the detention of at least 44 protestors.
