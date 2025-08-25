JJ Perry Picks All Indian Stunt Team For 45-Day Action Marathon Shoot Of Yash-Starrer 'Toxic'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) The famed Hollywood action director JJ Perry, who is known for his work in 'John Wick', 'Fast & Furious', and 'Day Shift', has hand-picked an all Indian stunt team for to shoot a 45-Day marathon of action set pieces for the upcoming film 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups' which stars Yash in the lead.

The shoot is currently underway in Mumbai as the city braves the incessant rains. Perry called the Indian crew a 'world-class' team.

He said,“We're tackling a major sequence right now, and I'm super stoked about taking this on. It's a challenge, but I love a great challenge, and this team is meeting it head-on. We're here to push boundaries together-and that's what filmmaking is”.

This sequence in question was meticulously planned over months, and is the result of a deep collaboration between Perry, lead star and producer Yash, director Geetu Mohandas, DNEG, and producer Venkat K Narayana. The prep included extensive story boarding, previs, tactical rehearsals, and artistic exchanges aimed at creating an action language that feels immersive, visceral, and new to Indian cinema.

Perry said,“In my 35 years of doing this, I've worked in 39 countries. I'm a fan of Indian cinema, it's creative, artistic, and bold. Getting the chance to work with Yash, Geetu, Venkat and their incredible team has been a highlight. Geetu has great vision, and everyone from cinematographer Rajeev Ravi to the production designer and art team has been fantastic”.

'Toxic' is the first ever large-scale bilingual film to be shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with multiple dubbed versions including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

The action director further mentioned,“India's culture is ancient, rich, and layered. As an American, whose culture is only a few hundred years old, coming here and blending global cinematic grammar with Indian storytelling has been very exciting. I don't just want to replicate what's been done, I want to create something unique. And Toxic is giving me that chance”.

Jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups' is set to release worldwide on March 19, 2026.