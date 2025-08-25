Defending Champions Korea Arrive In Bihar For Men's Hockey Asia Cup
Notably, Korea remain the most successful nation in the history of the Men's Asia Cup, having clinched the title a record five times, with their most recent triumph coming in 2022. In the previous edition held in Jakarta, they lifted the trophy after edging past Malaysia 2-1 in a thrilling final.
Currently ranked 13th in the FIH World Rankings, Korea have been drawn into Pool B alongside Malaysia, Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei. They will open their campaign against Chinese Taipei on August 29, followed by a crucial clash with Malaysia on August 30, before rounding off their Pool stage with a match against Bangladesh on September 1.
After the team's arrival, Korea captain Jongsuk Bae said,“This is our first tournament in Rajgir, and the welcome we have received here has been truly heartwarming. The hospitality and excitement of the people have already made this tournament feel very special for us. I am really happy to be here and grateful for the warm welcome we got.”
Speaking on the team's chances of defending the title, Bae stated,“It is hard to say with certainty that we will defend the title, because every team here is strong and the competition will be tough. But what I can promise is that we will give our absolute best on the field, stay true to the way we have prepared, and play with full commitment and fighting spirit. Our goal is to turn all the hard work we have put in during training into strong performances, and hopefully, we will finish this tournament with a very positive outcome.”
“Of course, the stakes are high because a World Cup berth is on the line, and with that comes a lot of pressure. But instead of letting it weigh us down, we are channeling that pressure in a positive way. It motivates us to push harder, stay focused, and give everything on turf," he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment