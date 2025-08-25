42/2025・Trifork Group: Reporting Of Transactions Made By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Schindellegi, Switzerland – 25 August 2025 Trifork Group AG

Company announcement no. 42/2025 Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Trifork Group AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) (“ Trifork ”) hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Trifork in connection with fixed salaries paid in shares. Reference is made to company announcement no. 1/2025 on 21 January 2025.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Jørn Larsen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification/

Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Trifork Group AG b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 4.1 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares



ISIN CH1111227810 b) Nature of the transaction 25% of the fixed monthly salary is paid out in shares as described in the company announcement no. 1/2025. c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0 1,105 d) Aggregated information

-

Aggregated volume -

Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 25 August 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Kristian Wulf-Andersen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification/

Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Trifork Group AG b) LEI 8945004BYZKXPESTBL36 4.1 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares



ISIN CH1111227810 b) Nature of the transaction 10% of the fixed monthly salary is paid out in shares as described in the company announcement no. 1/2025. c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0 294 d) Aggregated information

-

Aggregated volume -

Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 25 August 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



Investor & Media contact

Frederik Svanholm

Group Investment Director

...

+41 79 357 7317

About Trifork Group

Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a pioneering global technology company, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative digital products and solutions. With 1,187 employees across 70 business units in 16 countries, Trifork specializes in designing, building, and operating advanced software in sectors such as public administration, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, energy, financial services, retail, and real estate. The Group's R&D arm, Trifork Labs, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic, high-potential technology companies.

Learn more at trifork.com .

Attachment

CA_42_25_PDMR