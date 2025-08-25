Roxie Insurance Group Helps Florida Families Protect Their Homes And Secure Tax-Advantaged Retirement
Roxie Allison
Company Logo
Roxie Insurance Group helps Florida families protect their homes with mortgage protection and secure retirement income solutions.DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Roxie Insurance Group, a Florida-based independent insurance agency, today announced the expansion of its services to include affordable mortgage protection and retirement income solutions designed to help families safeguard their homes and secure their financial future.
Mortgage Protection Insurance is a vital tool for homeowners, ensuring that if the unexpected happens, their loved ones will not be burdened with the financial strain of paying off a mortgage. By offering policies that are simple, flexible, and affordable, Roxie Insurance Group gives Florida families peace of mind knowing their homes will remain protected.
"Your home is often your family's biggest investment, and protecting it is protecting your legacy," said Roxie Allison, licensed insurance professional and founder of Roxie Insurance Group. "Mortgage protection insurance helps ensure families can keep their homes during life's most difficult times."
In addition to mortgage protection, Roxie Insurance Group offers solutions that combine life insurance benefits with retirement planning. Through Indexed Universal Life (IUL) policies and annuities, clients can protect their mortgage while also building cash value or creating guaranteed lifetime income. These plans allow families to safeguard their homes today while preparing for retirement tomorrow.
Benefits of Mortgage Protection and Retirement Solutions Include:
Helps pay off or cover mortgage payments in case of death
Provides financial stability for surviving loved ones
Builds tax-advantaged cash value (IUL options)
Offers guaranteed lifetime income (annuity options)
Protects families against market downturns
Flexible plans tailored to each family's needs and budget
With today's economic uncertainty and rising housing costs, many Florida homeowners are seeking reliable ways to balance home protection with retirement security. Roxie Insurance Group provides both under one roof, backed by trusted insurance providers.
"Our mission is simple: to protect families, their homes, and their future," added Roxie Allison. "Whether it is keeping a roof over your loved ones or creating a stream of income you cannot outlive, our solutions are built to give Florida families security and peace of mind."
About Roxie Insurance Group
Roxie Insurance Group, LLC is an independent insurance agency based in Daytona Beach, Florida. Licensed in life and annuity products, the firm specializes in mortgage protection insurance, retirement income solutions, and family legacy protection. With a focus on affordability, transparency, and personalized service, Roxie Insurance Group helps Florida families safeguard their homes and secure their financial futures.
📍 Address: 1025 S Beach St, Suite 176, Daytona Beach, FL
📞 Phone: (844) 677-6943
✉️ Email: ...
🌐 Website: roxieinsurancegroupllc
Media Contact:
Roxie Allison
Owner, Roxie Insurance Group, LLC
Phone: (844) 677-6943
Email: ...
Roxie Insurance Group
Roxie Insurance Gorup
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment