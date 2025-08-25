Only One Political Party Filed Objections On Bihar SIR 1.4 Lakh Applications From Voters: ECI

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) With just a week left for the claims and objections window to close, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday said it has so far received 1,40,931 applications from voters in Bihar for inclusion or deletion of names in the draft electoral rolls, but has got only 10 objections from political parties.

Of the applications from individual voters, 14,374 have already been disposed of by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs). The claims and objections period, which began on August 1, will remain open till September 1.

The Commission noted that the CPI(ML) Liberation is the only political party to have filed objections, submitting 10 complaints related to the draft rolls. Despite repeated appeals, other political parties have not engaged actively in the revision exercise, it added.

Since August 1, as many as 3,79,692 new electors who turned 18 after the launch of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) have applied for inclusion. The ECI said that a month-long opportunity has been provided to individuals, political parties, and their 1.6 lakh booth-level agents (BLAs) to flag errors.

According to data, the RJD has deputed 47,506 BLAs, Congress 17,549, and Left parties over 2,000 -- together accounting for more than 67,000 representatives.

As per rules, claims and objections can only be disposed of after the expiry of a seven-day notice period and verification of eligibility by the concerned ERO/AERO. No name from the draft rolls can be deleted without a formal“speaking order” following an enquiry and after giving the elector a fair opportunity to be heard.

The ECI said the list of names excluded from the draft rolls, along with reasons, has been published on the websites of District Election Officers (DEOs), District Magistrates (DMs), and the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in searchable mode using EPIC numbers. Aggrieved persons may file claims with supporting documents, including Aadhaar.

Reiterating that error-free rolls are the foundation of a robust democracy, the Commission said electoral rolls for every polling station are prepared strictly as per law.

The SIR in Bihar began on June 24 based on field-level enquiries by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and BLAs of political parties. Draft rolls were published on August 1 and shared with all 12 recognised political parties in the state.

The Commission has urged eligible electors left out of the rolls to file claims in Form 6 with Aadhaar by September 1. Similarly, objections against ineligible entries can be filed in Form 7. Even non-electors of a constituency may file objections if supported by a declaration or oath, as per the rules.