India Indoor Farming Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Insights & Research Report 2025-2033
Key Highlights
-
Market size (2024): USD 1.0 Billion
Forecast (2033): USD 3.3 Billion
CAGR (2025–2033): 12.7%
Rising adoption of hydroponics, aeroponics, and vertical farming systems
Growing need for year-round cultivation amid urban population growth
How Is AI Transforming the Indoor Farming Market in India?
AI-enabled farming solutions are being integrated into controlled-environment agriculture to deliver:
-
Predictive analytics for crop yield optimization
Automated monitoring of nutrient levels, humidity, and temperature
Smart irrigation and lighting systems for enhanced energy efficiency
Data-driven decisions to reduce costs and increase productivity
Key Market Trends and Drivers
-
Urbanization & Food Security Needs: Indoor farming addressing fresh produce demand in cities
Technological Advancements: Hydroponics, aquaponics, and aeroponics boosting scalability
Climate Challenges: Controlled-environment farming mitigating risks from erratic weather
Rising Consumer Awareness: Preference for organic, chemical-free, and locally grown produce
Government Support: Initiatives promoting sustainable farming practices and agri-tech adoption
Market Segmentation
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Facility Type Insights:
-
Greenhouse
Indoor Vertical Farms
Container Farms
Indoor Deep-Water Culture
Others
Crop Type Insights:
-
Fruits, Vegetables and Herbs
-
Lettuce
Spinach
Kale
Tomato
Herbs
Bell and Chili Peppers
Strawberry
Cucumber
Others
-
Annuals
Perennials
Ornamentals
Others
Component Insights:
-
Hardware
-
Structure
LED Lights
HVAC
Climate Control System
Irrigation Systems
Others
-
Web-based
Cloud-based
Growing System Insights:
-
Aeroponics
Hydroponics
Aquaponics
Soil-based
Hybrid
Regional Insights:
-
South India
North India
West and Central India
East India
Latest Development in the Industry
-
In 2024, UrbanKisaan expanded its vertical farming operations across major Indian metro cities, leveraging hydroponics for pesticide-free produce.
Multiple startups partnered with retail chains to establish in-store hydroponic farms, making fresh greens available directly at supermarkets.
The Indian government increased focus on agri-tech investments to strengthen food security, support urban farming models, and encourage sustainable agricultural practices.
