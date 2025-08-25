Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Indoor Farming Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Insights & Research Report 2025-2033

2025-08-25 02:30:13
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The India indoor farming market size reached USD 1.0 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3.3 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2025 to 2033. The indoor farming market in India is witnessing rapid expansion, driven by urbanization, increasing demand for fresh produce, and the adoption of advanced farming technologies such as hydroponics and vertical farming.

Key Highlights

  • Market size (2024): USD 1.0 Billion
  • Forecast (2033): USD 3.3 Billion
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 12.7%
  • Rising adoption of hydroponics, aeroponics, and vertical farming systems
  • Growing need for year-round cultivation amid urban population growth

Request for a sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-indoor-farming-market/requestsample

How Is AI Transforming the Indoor Farming Market in India?

AI-enabled farming solutions are being integrated into controlled-environment agriculture to deliver:

  • Predictive analytics for crop yield optimization
  • Automated monitoring of nutrient levels, humidity, and temperature
  • Smart irrigation and lighting systems for enhanced energy efficiency
  • Data-driven decisions to reduce costs and increase productivity

Key Market Trends and Drivers

  • Urbanization & Food Security Needs: Indoor farming addressing fresh produce demand in cities
  • Technological Advancements: Hydroponics, aquaponics, and aeroponics boosting scalability
  • Climate Challenges: Controlled-environment farming mitigating risks from erratic weather
  • Rising Consumer Awareness: Preference for organic, chemical-free, and locally grown produce
  • Government Support: Initiatives promoting sustainable farming practices and agri-tech adoption

Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Facility Type Insights:

  • Greenhouse
  • Indoor Vertical Farms
  • Container Farms
  • Indoor Deep-Water Culture
  • Others

Crop Type Insights:

  • Fruits, Vegetables and Herbs
    • Lettuce
    • Spinach
    • Kale
    • Tomato
    • Herbs
    • Bell and Chili Peppers
    • Strawberry
    • Cucumber
    • Others
  • Flowers and Ornamentals
    • Annuals
    • Perennials
    • Ornamentals
    • Others
  • Others

Component Insights:

  • Hardware
    • Structure
    • LED Lights
    • HVAC
    • Climate Control System
    • Irrigation Systems
    • Others
  • Software
    • Web-based
    • Cloud-based

Growing System Insights:

  • Aeroponics
  • Hydroponics
  • Aquaponics
  • Soil-based
  • Hybrid

Regional Insights:

  • South India
  • North India
  • West and Central India
  • East India

Explore the Full Report with Charts, Table of Contents, and List of Figures (Report link CTA): https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-indoor-farming-market

Latest Development in the Industry

  • In 2024, UrbanKisaan expanded its vertical farming operations across major Indian metro cities, leveraging hydroponics for pesticide-free produce.
  • Multiple startups partnered with retail chains to establish in-store hydroponic farms, making fresh greens available directly at supermarkets.
  • The Indian government increased focus on agri-tech investments to strengthen food security, support urban farming models, and encourage sustainable agricultural practices.

