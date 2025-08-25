Decorative Lighting Market Size To Reach USD 55.5 Billion By 2033 With A 3.0% CAGR

The decorative lighting market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by rising consumer focus on home aesthetics, rapid urbanization and infrastructure growth, and push for energy-efficient lighting solutions. According to IMARC Group's latest research publication ,“ Decorative Lighting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2025-2033 ,” The global decorative lighting market size was valued at USD 42.69 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach USD 55.5 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.0% from 2025-2033.

This detailed analysis primarily encompasses industry size, business trends, market share, key growth factors, and regional forecasts. The report offers a comprehensive overview and integrates research findings, market assessments, and data from different sources. It also includes pivotal market dynamics like drivers and challenges, while also highlighting growth opportunities, financial insights, technological improvements, emerging trends, and innovations. Besides this, the report provides regional market evaluation, along with a competitive landscape analysis.

Growth Factors Driving the Decorative Lighting Industry

Rising Consumer Focus on Home Aesthetics

People are increasingly prioritizing stylish home environments, fueling demand for decorative lighting that enhances ambiance. Homeowners, especially younger generations like Gen Z and Millennials, are investing in lighting to personalize spaces, with 74% of Gen Z and 67% of Millennials showing interest in customized products. This trend is amplified by social media platforms showcasing interior design ideas, encouraging consumers to experiment with sconces, chandeliers, and pendant lights. The U.S. home decor market, which includes lighting, was valued at $960.14 billion recently, reflecting strong consumer spending. Companies like Signify N.V. are launching versatile LED fixtures to meet this demand, while retailers like The Home Depot report rising sales of accent lighting, as homeowners seek to create cozy, Instagram-worthy spaces.

Rapid Urbanization and Infrastructure Growth

Urbanization is transforming cities worldwide, boosting the need for decorative lighting in new residential and commercial spaces. With 55% of the global population currently living in urban areas, developers are integrating stylish lighting into homes, offices, and hospitality venues to enhance appeal. Government initiatives, like smart city projects in India and China, are driving investments in aesthetic lighting for public spaces. For instance, India's electronics exports, including lighting, surged by over 47% in a recent quarter, reflecting infrastructure demand. Companies such as Acuity Brands are capitalizing on this by supplying energy-efficient fixtures for urban projects. Hotels and restaurants, aiming to create inviting atmospheres, are also increasing orders for decorative lights, making urbanization a key growth engine for the industry.

Push for Energy-Efficient Lighting Solutions

Growing environmental awareness and government policies are accelerating the shift to energy-efficient decorative lighting, particularly LEDs. LED lights consume up to 80% less electricity than traditional bulbs and have a longer lifespan, appealing to eco-conscious consumers. The U.S. Energy Information Administration noted a 58% drop in residential lighting energy use due to LED adoption. Government incentives, like energy efficiency rebates, further encourage businesses and households to upgrade. Major players like OSRAM GmbH are innovating with LED chandeliers and smart fixtures, aligning with sustainability goals. Retailers report that LED-based decorative lighting, such as flush mounts, is seeing strong demand in both homes and commercial spaces, as consumers prioritize cost savings and eco-friendly designs.

Trends in the Global Decorative Lighting Market

Smart Lighting Integration

Smart lighting is revolutionizing decorative lighting by offering control and customization through apps and voice assistants like Alexa. Consumers can adjust brightness, color, and schedules, enhancing both ambiance and energy efficiency. The U.S. smart lighting market is witnessing strong demand, with 91% of homeowners valuing quality lighting for home design. Companies like Signify N.V. are rolling out IoT-enabled chandeliers and sconces that sync with smart home systems. For example, Philips Hue's decorative pendants allow users to create mood lighting for events or daily use. This trend is especially popular in urban homes and commercial spaces like restaurants, where dynamic lighting enhances customer experiences, making smart lighting a game-changer in the market.

Sustainable and Artisanal Designs

Eco-friendly and handcrafted decorative lighting is gaining traction as consumers seek sustainable, unique products. LED-based fixtures, like bamboo or glass chandeliers, are popular for their low environmental impact and aesthetic appeal. About 75% of U.S. homeowners consider lighting a critical design choice, favoring sustainable materials. Brands like Artemide are introducing solar-powered garden lights and recycled-material sconces to meet this demand. Artisanal designs, inspired by local cultures, are also trending, with retailers like Flos S.p.A. reporting increased sales of handcrafted ceramic fixtures. This trend reflects a broader shift toward personalized, environmentally conscious decor, appealing to premium buyers in both residential and hospitality sectors who want lighting that tells a story.

Rise of Minimalist and Vintage Styles

Minimalist and retro lighting designs are shaping the market as consumers embrace sleek, timeless aesthetics. Flush mount fixtures, ideal for low ceilings, and vintage-inspired chandeliers are top sellers, with sconces holding a 34.7% market share. Retailers like Maxim Lighting note strong demand for metal ceiling lights in commercial spaces, while households favor minimalist pendants for modern interiors. Social media influences this trend, with platforms showcasing vintage Edison bulbs and mid-century designs. For instance, Generation Lighting's retro-style lamps are popular in boutique hotels aiming for a nostalgic vibe. This blend of simplicity and classic charm caters to diverse tastes, driving sales across online platforms and specialty stores globally.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Decorative Lighting Industry:



Acuity Brands Inc.

Bridgelux Inc

Crest LED Lighting

Fagerhults Belysning AB

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Hubbell Incorporated

Ideal Industries Inc.

Maxim Lighting

Nichia Corporation

Osram Licht AG (ams AG) Signify Holding

Decorative Lighting Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:



Chandelier

Pendant

Sconce

Flush Mount

Ceiling Mount

Wall Mount Others

The sconce segment is driven by the growing popularity of accent lighting in interior design.

Breakup by Light Source:



LED

Fluorescent

Incandescent Others

LED held the largest market share of 39.8% in 2024. The light-emitting diode (LED) segment is being driven by a growing demand for energy-efficient and long-lasting lighting solutions.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores Others

The increasing buyer's desire for one-stop shopping experiences also drives the need for supermarkets and hypermarkets, through which a comprehensive assortment of decorative lighting products are available under a single roof.

Breakup by End User:



Commercial Household

Commercial held the largest market share of 62.8% in 2024. The commercial segment of decorative lighting has been driven by the increasing need to create inviting and brand-aligned environments in retail, hospitality, and office spaces.

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

North America accounted for the largest market share of 37.6% in 2024. There's a growing incorporation of smart home technologies and stringent emphasis on an energy-efficient environment in North America, which continues to drive decorative lighting.

