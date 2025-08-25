Saudi Arabia Frozen Foods Market Size To Hit USD 3.35 Billion In 2033 Grow CAGR By 3.63%
Key Highlights
-
Market size (2024): USD 2.43 billion
Forecast (2033): USD 3.35 billion
CAGR (2025–2033): 3.63%
Expansion of local manufacturing capacity aligned with Vision 2030 food security initiatives
Strategic investments in state-of-the-art production facilities by leading companies
Key companies operating in the Saudi Arabia frozen foods market include Americana Group, Farm Frites, Agthia Group, McCain Foods, Al Kabeer Group, Tanmiah Food Company, Sunbulah Group, Almarai Company, and other leading international and regional brands.
How Is AI Transforming the Frozen Foods Market in Saudi Arabia?
-
Smart Manufacturing Systems : AI in Saudi Arabia's manufacturing market is projected to reach USD 7,103.7 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 36.2%, with frozen food facilities implementing AI-powered production lines for quality control and efficiency optimization.
Supply Chain Intelligence : 50% of food companies are prioritizing AI investments in 2025, along with 48% focusing on supply chain tracking, enabling real-time monitoring of cold chain logistics and inventory management for frozen products.
Predictive Quality Assurance : AI algorithms analyze temperature data, storage conditions, and product characteristics to predict shelf life and ensure optimal frozen food quality throughout the distribution network.
Industry 4.0 Integration : The convergence of cyber-physical systems with AI-powered technologies revolutionizes traditional manufacturing processes, fostering smart factories and intelligent supply chains in frozen food production facilities.
Food Security Enhancement : The Jeddah Food Cluster project with SR20 billion investment incorporates AI-driven systems to support local frozen food production and strengthen food security aligned with Vision 2030 objectives.
Saudi Arabia Frozen Foods Market Trends and Drivers
-
Local Manufacturing Expansion: Americana and Farm Frites announced USD 100 million investment to build a frozen French fries factory starting operations in 2026, supporting Vision 2030 food security goals
Growing Processed Food Demand: Rising consumer preference for convenient, high-quality frozen foods driving innovation in product development and manufacturing capabilities
Strategic Industry Investments: Agthia Group opened AED 90 million protein manufacturing facility in Jeddah with 9,000 tons annual capacity to meet growing demand for frozen meat products
Vision 2030 Alignment: Government initiatives promoting local production and food security encouraging businesses to enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities
Supply Chain Optimization: Focus on reducing import dependency and improving supply chain efficiency making frozen foods more accessible and affordable
Quality and Innovation Focus: Manufacturers investing in research and development to produce foods meeting evolving consumer preferences for healthier, premium frozen products
Saudi Arabia Frozen Foods Industry Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Product Insights:
-
Frozen Vegetable Snacks: French Fries, Bites, Wedges and Smileys, Aloo Tikki, Nuggets, Others
Frozen Meat Products: Chicken, Fish, Pork, Mutton, Others
Frozen Vegetables and Fruits:
-
Frozen Vegetables: Green Peas, Corn, Mixed Vegetables, Carrot, Cauliflower, Others
Frozen Fruits: Strawberries, Berries (Raspberries, Blueberries and Blackberries), Cherries, Others
Breakup by Region:
-
Northern and Central Region
Western Region
Eastern Region
Southern Region
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
Recent News and Developments in Saudi Arabia Frozen Foods Market
-
November 2024: Americana and Farm Frites announced a USD 100 million investment to build a state-of-the-art frozen French fries factory in Saudi Arabia, which will begin operations in 2026, designed to increase local manufacturing and counter growing demand for frozen potato products.
July 2024: Agthia Group opened a new AED 90 million protein manufacturing facility in Jeddah with a capacity of 9,000 tons per year, intended to meet growing demand for frozen and processed meat products in Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region.
January 2025: Saudi Arabia officially launched the Jeddah Food Cluster with an investment target of SR20 billion ($5.3 billion), transforming the city into a global food business hub and supporting local frozen food manufacturing capabilities.
