Saudi Arabia Male Grooming Products Market Size To Worth USD 1,429.44 Million In 2033 Grow CAGR By 6.06%

MENAFN - IMARC Group) Saudi Arabia male grooming products market size reached USD 841.78 Million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 1,429.44 Million by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.06% during 2025-2033. The male grooming products market in Saudi Arabia is experiencing robust growth, driven by increasing awareness about personal hygiene, rising disposable incomes, changing cultural attitudes, and the growing influence of social media and celebrity endorsements.

Market size (2024): USD 841.78 million

Forecast (2033): USD 1,429.44 million

CAGR (2025–2033): 6.06%

Growing shift toward natural and organic grooming products with Halal certification

Strategic expansion of e-commerce platforms driving online sales growth Key companies operating in the Saudi Arabia male grooming products market include L'Oréal S.A., Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever PLC, Beiersdorf AG, Edgewell Personal Care Company, Gillette, Nivea Men, and other leading international and regional brands.

How Is AI Transforming the Male Grooming Products Market in Saudi Arabia?



Personalized Skincare Solutions : AI-powered skin analysis technology provides customized grooming recommendations based on individual skin types, concerns, and environmental factors specific to Saudi Arabia's climate conditions.

Virtual Try-On Technology : AR and AI tools enable realistic virtual experiences for beard grooming tools, hair styling products, and skincare routines, reducing intimidation and building confidence among male consumers.

Smart Grooming Devices : AI-integrated electrical grooming products like smart shavers, beard trimmers, and skincare devices offer personalized settings and real-time feedback for optimal grooming results.

E-commerce Enhancement : AI-driven recommendation systems and personalized marketing on digital platforms help Saudi men discover suitable products, with the broader personal grooming market expected to reach USD 2.23 billion by 2030. Cultural Adaptation Technology : Machine learning algorithms help brands develop culturally appropriate and Halal-certified grooming solutions that align with Saudi religious and cultural preferences while maintaining modern grooming standards.

Saudi Arabia Male Grooming Products Market Trends and Drivers



Natural and Organic Product Shift: Growing demand for products with botanical ingredients, Halal certification, and minimal chemical content aligned with health and religious consciousness

E-commerce Growth: Digital platform expansion enabling easy access to diverse products, tutorials, and social media-driven trends among tech-savvy consumers

Lifestyle Evolution: Transformation of grooming from basic hygiene to lifestyle choice and identity expression, driven by international fashion and wellness trends

Premium Market Expansion: Increasing demand for high-end, niche brands offering unique formulations and luxury grooming experiences

Social Media Influence: Growing impact of influencers, beauty content creators, and celebrity endorsements driving consumer behavior and product adoption Cultural Acceptance: Changing attitudes toward male grooming as mainstream practice supported by rising disposable incomes and urban lifestyle shifts

Saudi Arabia Male Grooming Products Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Product Insights:



Male Toiletries

Electrical Products

After Shave Lotions Others

Price Range Insights:



Mass Products Premium Products

Distribution Channel Insights:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Pharmacy Stores

Online Stores Others

Breakup by Region:



Northern and Central Region

Western Region

Eastern Region Southern Region

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Recent News and Developments in Saudi Arabia Male Grooming Products Market



August 2025: L'Oréal launched AI-powered men's skincare analysis tools in premium retail locations across Saudi Arabia, offering personalized product recommendations based on individual skin assessment and local climate considerations.

July 2025: Major international brands expanded their Halal-certified natural men's grooming product lines in Saudi Arabia, introducing botanical ingredient-based formulations that cater to cultural and religious preferences while meeting modern grooming standards. June 2025: The rise of smart grooming devices with AI integration gained momentum among Saudi men, with sales of intelligent electric shavers and skincare devices increasing by 40% in major urban centers as part of the broader digital lifestyle adoption.

