Qatar Diversifies Import Sources To Boost Food Security

Doha, Qatar: Reducing reliance on imports from a single source is at the heart of Qatar's National Food Security Strategy 2030, which sets clear targets to diversify trade partners, strengthen resilience, and safeguard the country against global supply chain disruptions.

The strategy establishes specific benchmarks for the trade structure of each commodity. For commodities that rely primarily on a single source for more than 70% of imports, the share from any one country will be capped at a maximum of 50–55%, according to figures released by the Ministry of Municipality.

For commodities that rely heavily on a single source for between 35% and 70% of imports, the share from any one country will be limited to 35–45%. To further minimise risks, the plan requires establishing at least three commercial partnerships per product, ensuring that supply lines remain stable even in times of market volatility or geopolitical challenges.

Complementing these diversification targets, the strategy also aims to enhance its customs and trade policies to support local production, while intensifying monitoring of imported goods to guarantee consumer safety and food quality.



Key measures being implemented include providing consultancy services to the private sector to support diversification in international trade, enabling businesses to navigate global markets more effectively.

Additionally, Qatar is pursuing the establishment of a regional trade centre and exploring the manufacturing of programmed feed and food products. These initiatives will leverage storage facilities at Hamad Port to strengthen the nation's capabilities in trade and international commerce.

Further strategic plans involve investing in suppliers of green fodder and enhancing supply chain capabilities abroad. Through these international investments, Qatar aims to cover 50% of its domestic green fodder consumption from production overseas.

Similarly, the country is exploring investments in supply chain facilities and the production of red meat, including feed and cattle operations abroad, with a target of covering 50% of Qatar's domestic red meat consumption through international partnerships.

In addition to trade diversification, the strategy is designed to build a flexible and sustainable food system that ensures safe, high-quality, and affordable supplies at all times.

It is structured around three main pillars: local production and markets, strategic reserves and early warning systems, and international trade and investment. Together, these strengthen the state's ability to adapt to future challenges while also promoting healthier and more sustainable consumption patterns.

Sustainability remains at the core of the plan, addressing all stages of the food supply chain while aligning with environmental priorities, climate adaptation, and food safety standards. The strategy further highlights the importance of building strong partnerships between the public and private sectors, ensuring coordination among all stakeholders to secure a reliable and resilient food environment.

Qatar has already made notable progress in boosting local agricultural output, fisheries, and food industries over the past decade, achieving higher levels of self-sufficiency in fresh produce, poultry, dairy, and dates. These successes will be expanded under the new strategy through the introduction of advanced farming technologies, including hydroponics and smart irrigation systems, which maximise efficiency in water-scarce environments.

Another important element of the strategy is the development of early warning systems to monitor global food supply trends, climate risks, and market fluctuations.

By improving forecasting and response capabilities, Qatar aims to ensure uninterrupted access to key food commodities, even in times of global crisis.

Through this ambitious roadmap, Qatar reaffirms its commitment to strengthening food security as a fundamental pillar of sustainable development, fully aligned with the economic, social, and environmental objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.