Russian Army Loses Another 870 Troops In War Against Ukraine


2025-08-25 02:07:30
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

Russian troops also lost 11,130 tanks (+1), 23,175 armored combat vehicles (+8), 31,946 artillery systems (+48), 1,472 multiple launch rocket systems (+0), 1,211 air defense systems (+0), 422 aircraft (+0), 340 helicopters (+0), 53,347 operational-tactical UAVs (+291), 3,598 cruise missiles (+0), 28 warships/boats (+0), 1 submarine (+0), 59,672 vehicles and fuel tankers (+79), and 3,948 units of special equipment (+4).

The data is being updated.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00 on August 24, there were 128 combat engagements between Ukrainian defense forces and Russian invaders along the front line.

