Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Three Injured In Kherson Region Following Russian Shelling

Three Injured In Kherson Region Following Russian Shelling


2025-08-25 02:07:29
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Telegram .

He stated that numerous settlements came under enemy drone terror and artillery fire, including: Shyroka Balka, Chornobaivka, Oleksandrivka, Sofiivka, Stanislav, Bilozerka, Naddniprianske, Beryslav, Tomyna Balka, Novovorontsovka, Mykilske, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Kizomys, Veletenske, Romashkove, Sadove, Dniprovske, Berehove, Molodizhne, Novoraisk, Shevchenkivka, Burhunka, Vesele, Dudchany, Zmiivka, Ivanivka, Inzhenerne, Kachkarivka, Kozatske, Kostyrka, Krupytsia, Lvove, Mykolaivka, Mylove, Mykhailivka, Novokairy, Novooleksandrivka, Novoraisk, Odradokamianka, Olhivka, Stepanivka, and Kherson.

Read also: Russian forces launch 500 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region in 24 hours

Four apartment buildings, 28 private homes, a gas pipeline, a private garage, and several vehicles were damaged.

Three civilians sustained injuries due to the Russian attacks, Prokudin emphasized.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces shelled Kherson's Tsentralnyi district with artillery on August 24, injuring a 76-year-old woman.

Photo credit: Ministry of Health

MENAFN25082025000193011044ID1109969685

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search