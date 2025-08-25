Three Injured In Kherson Region Following Russian Shelling

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Telegram .

He stated that numerous settlements came under enemy drone terror and artillery fire, including: Shyroka Balka, Chornobaivka, Oleksandrivka, Sofiivka, Stanislav, Bilozerka, Naddniprianske, Beryslav, Tomyna Balka, Novovorontsovka, Mykilske, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Kizomys, Veletenske, Romashkove, Sadove, Dniprovske, Berehove, Molodizhne, Novoraisk, Shevchenkivka, Burhunka, Vesele, Dudchany, Zmiivka, Ivanivka, Inzhenerne, Kachkarivka, Kozatske, Kostyrka, Krupytsia, Lvove, Mykolaivka, Mylove, Mykhailivka, Novokairy, Novooleksandrivka, Novoraisk, Odradokamianka, Olhivka, Stepanivka, and Kherson.

Four apartment buildings, 28 private homes, a gas pipeline, a private garage, and several vehicles were damaged.

Three civilians sustained injuries due to the Russian attacks, Prokudin emphasized.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces shelled Kherson's Tsentralnyi district with artillery on August 24, injuring a 76-year-old woman.

Photo credit: Ministry of Health