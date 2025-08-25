Three Injured In Kherson Region Following Russian Shelling
He stated that numerous settlements came under enemy drone terror and artillery fire, including: Shyroka Balka, Chornobaivka, Oleksandrivka, Sofiivka, Stanislav, Bilozerka, Naddniprianske, Beryslav, Tomyna Balka, Novovorontsovka, Mykilske, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Kizomys, Veletenske, Romashkove, Sadove, Dniprovske, Berehove, Molodizhne, Novoraisk, Shevchenkivka, Burhunka, Vesele, Dudchany, Zmiivka, Ivanivka, Inzhenerne, Kachkarivka, Kozatske, Kostyrka, Krupytsia, Lvove, Mykolaivka, Mylove, Mykhailivka, Novokairy, Novooleksandrivka, Novoraisk, Odradokamianka, Olhivka, Stepanivka, and Kherson.Read also: Russian forces launch 500 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region in 24 hours
Four apartment buildings, 28 private homes, a gas pipeline, a private garage, and several vehicles were damaged.
Three civilians sustained injuries due to the Russian attacks, Prokudin emphasized.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces shelled Kherson's Tsentralnyi district with artillery on August 24, injuring a 76-year-old woman.
Photo credit: Ministry of Health
