Iran's Supreme Leader Says U.S. Seeks Iran's“Obedience,” Rejects Direct Talks With Washington
Speaking in Tehran, Khamenei rejected calls for direct negotiations with Washington, and said, U.S. hostility has been consistent, since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
He referred to a June 13 attack on Iran, saying that, U.S.-linked groups met in a European capital the next day, to discuss a“post-Islamic Republic” order, even proposing a monarch. Those efforts, he said, were thwarted by the resilience of the Iranians and state institutions.
Khamenei urged domestic unity and support for President Masoud Pezeshkian, warning that, Iran's adversaries were now seeking to stir divisions at home.
He also condemned Israel's campaign in Gaza, called on Western states to halt support for it, and praised actions by Yemen's Houthi movement against Israel as justified.– NNN-IRNA
