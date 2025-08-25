Old Rusted Grenade Found In Srinagar's Safakadal
“The grenade was noticed in a garbage heap, following which a team was rushed to the spot. The explosive was safely taken into possession and will be examined further,” said an official.
He added that it appears to be an old, rusted device, and that necessary legal formalities have been initiated.
Police have started further investigation into the matter.
A team of Bomb Disposal Squad was summoned to the spot, who took it in their safe custody.
