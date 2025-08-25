Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Four Injured In Road Accident In South Kashmir's Shopian

2025-08-25 02:04:27
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Four persons were injured after two motorcycles collided at Chotipora crossing in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday.

Reports said that a collision took place between two motorcycles bearing registration numbers JK22A-7527 and JK22D-0655, resulting in injuries to four persons.

The injured have been identified as Mukhtar Ahmad Chohan son of Mohammad Hussain Chohan resident of Sedow, Hilal Ahmad Mir son of Mohammad Lateef Mir resident of Cheki Chotipora, Nisar Ahmad Mir son of Mohd Aslam Mir, resident of Chotipora, and Suhail Shabir son of Shabir Ahmad Bhat resident of Sedow.

All the injured were evacuated to District Hospital Shopian for treatment.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident. (GNS)

