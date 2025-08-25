Cleanroom Lighting Market Size To Surpass USD 1.56 Billion By 2032, At A CAGR Of 5.68% SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cleanroom Lighting Market growth driven by increasing demand for contamination-free environments across pharmaceuticals, electronics, and biotechnology sectors. Austin, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleanroom Lighting Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Cleanroom Lighting Market size was valued at USD 1.0 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.56 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.68% during 2025-2032.” Rising adoption of energy-efficient, long-lasting, and ISO-compliant LED lighting systems in contamination-sensitive industries. The global Cleanroom Lighting Market is expanding very rapidly owing to high demand in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, semiconductor, healthcare industries, etc. where lighting should offer good visibility with even illumination and strict contamination control. LED technology, known for its energy efficiency, low heat generation, long lifespan, and compliance with ISO 14644, has become the dominant lighting technology, while smart and modular lighting systems provide improved flexibility and performance. Other catalyst of this market is the rise in sustainability initiatives, adoption of LED systems from fluorescent, image-terminals enabled with the couture of possible components and systems, and integrated fixtures for sterilization of surface or air using UV-C. As new cleanrooms are installed and the need to upgrade existing manufacturing and infrastructure increases worldwide, desire is for lighting that delivers and performs in an efficient manner while complying with all necessary directives. For example, high-efficiency modular cleanrooms with ISO 5/7 zones and double-ceiling plenum systems improve energy efficiency up to 30% (Airkey Envirotech in Miami). innovations such as IoT sensors and robotics to achieve higher control with respect to the contamination and operational efficiency. Get a Sample Report of Cleanroom Lighting Market Forecast @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

CleanAir Solutions

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.

Eaton Corporation Inc.

Havells India Ltd

Jansen Cleanrooms & Labs

Kenall Manufacturing

LEDspan Ltd

LUG Light Factory Sp. z o.o.

Signify Holding

Terra Universal Inc.

Thorlux Lighting

Total Clean Air

Wipro Lighting

Acuity Brands Inc.

Cooper Lighting Solutions

Hubbell Incorporated

Zumtobel Group

OSRAM Licht AG

Panasonic Corporation Philips Lighting Cleanroom Lighting Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.0 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 1.56 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.68% From 2025 to 2032

. By Lighting Technology(Cleaning Robots, Social and Companion Robots, Entertainment and Gaming Robots, Personal Mobility and Wearable Robots and Consumer Drones)

. By Mounting Type(Household Cleaning and Maintenance, Security and Surveillance, Entertainment and Companion, Personal Health and Wellness and Educational and STEM Learning)

. By Application (Online Retail, Specialty Electronics Stores, Mass Merchandisers, Direct-to-Consumer and Other Channels)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Offering

In 2024, the Hardware segment held around 56% of the Cleanroom Lighting market, driven by widespread adoption of LED fixtures, luminaires, and control systems that provide optimal illumination in contamination-controlled environments. Growing cleanroom installations in FDA-regulated industries like pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and biotech further reinforce hardware dominance due to its durability, energy efficiency, and low maintenance.

The Software segment is projected to grow fastest at a CAGR of 10.09% from 2025–2032, Due to rising demand for smart lighting controls, automation, and real-time monitoring, from their uses in IoT-enabled cleanrooms to boost energy efficiency and enable regulatory compliance.

By Lighting Technology

In 2024, the LED Lighting segment dominated the Cleanroom Lighting market with approximately 70% share, driven by high energy efficiency, long lifespan, low maintenance, and advanced features like dimming and color temperature control, making it essential for pharmaceutical, semiconductor, and biotech cleanrooms.

The Fluorescent Lighting segment is projected to grow fastest at a CAGR of 8.96% from 2025–2032, owing to the cost-effectiveness and availability, consistent light output, and legacy infrastructure compatibility in mid-scale cleanroom operations, even as more LED lighting products are being adopted.

By Mounting Type

In 2024, the Surface-Mounted segment held about 61% of the Cleanroom Lighting market, favored for its easy installation, compatibility with various ceiling systems, and low maintenance, making it ideal for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and semiconductor cleanrooms.

The Recessed segment is projected to grow fastest at a CAGR of 6.65% from 2025–2032, owing to demand for cleanrooms in high-end applications to have flush-mounted, contamination-free lighting. Manufactured for ISO-certified and sterile production areas, they allow optimized air circulation minimizing dust trapping and adhering, thus fulfilling rigorous hygiene and aesthetics standards.

By Application

In 2024, the Healthcare & Life Sciences Facilities segment held around 44% of the Cleanroom Lighting market share and is expected to grow fastest at a CAGR of 8.34% from 2025–2032. This growth is driven by rising demand for contamination-free environments in hospitals, pharmaceutical laboratories, and biotechnology firms. Increased investments in advanced healthcare infrastructure, coupled with strict hygiene and regulatory standards in both developed and emerging markets, are further supporting the expansion of cleanroom lighting solutions in this sector.

Rising Industrialization and Regulatory Compliance Driving Growth in the Global Cleanroom Lighting Market

In 2024, North America led the Cleanroom Lighting market with a 44% revenue share, growing rapidly due to presence of mature pharmaceutical, biotechnology and semiconductor segments, high investments in cleanroom infrastructure, stringent regulatory standards, and modernization of healthcare and manufacturing facilities.

Europe is projected to grow fastest from 2025–2032 at a CAGR of 7.33%, owing to the high investments in pharmaceuticals, the adoption of energy-efficient LED lighting, strict contamination control regulations, and sustainable initiatives. Asia-Pacific has also gained momentum on account of speeding industrialization, development in pharmaceutical, electronical, biotech, awareness about contamination control as well as rising demand of energy-efficient solutions. Steady growth of LATAM and MEA with new investment in healthcare infrastructure, continued industrialization and tightening regulations driving adoption of energy efficient lighting across segments.

Recent Developments:

In July 2025, Zumtobel has provided InoBat's top-level, new Slovakian plant for battery cell production, with premium luminaires, including industrystandard dry cleanroom luminaires certified CLEAN, robust LEDs, as well as robust emergency lights, for safety, functionality and well-being in extreme conditions.

