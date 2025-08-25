ABN AMRO announces call of EUR 1.0bn AT1 instrument (XS2131567138)

With reference to the Terms and Conditions of the EUR 1.0 billion 4.375% Undated Deeply Subordinated Additional Tier 1 Fixed Rate Resettable Callable Capital Securities callable on 22 September 2025 and issued under a stand-alone prospectus dated 11 June 2020 with ISIN XS2131567138, ABN AMRO announces to exercise its right to redeem these Capital Securities in full on 22 September 2025. Trading will be suspended as of 22 September 2025.

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).

