ABN AMRO Announces Call Of EUR 1.0Bn AT1 Instrument (XS2131567138)
ABN AMRO announces call of EUR 1.0bn AT1 instrument (XS2131567138)
With reference to the Terms and Conditions of the EUR 1.0 billion 4.375% Undated Deeply Subordinated Additional Tier 1 Fixed Rate Resettable Callable Capital Securities callable on 22 September 2025 and issued under a stand-alone prospectus dated 11 June 2020 with ISIN XS2131567138, ABN AMRO announces to exercise its right to redeem these Capital Securities in full on 22 September 2025. Trading will be suspended as of 22 September 2025.
This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).
Note for the editor, not for publication:
For more information please contact:
ABN AMRO Press Office: +31 (0)20-6282160, email: ....
ABN AMRO Investor Relations: +31 (0)20 6282282, email: ....
Attachment
-
20250825_Pressrelease ABN AMRO announces call of EUR 1.0bn AT1 instrument
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment