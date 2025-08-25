Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: Rain Alert Issued By IMD Check Forecast

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are bracing for heavy rainfall. A low-pressure system is forming in the Bay of Bengal, and the Meteorological Department has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall across both states

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are likely to experience heavy rainfall. A low-pressure system is expected to form in the Bay of Bengal, leading to moderate to heavy rainfall in both states. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the formation of this low-pressure system today (Monday).

According to the IMD, the low-pressure system forming in the Bay of Bengal will significantly impact north coastal Andhra Pradesh districts. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, and Visakhapatnam districts. Light to moderate rainfall is anticipated in other districts over the next three days.

After recent moderate rainfall, Telangana is expected to be affected by another low-pressure system. According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, the low-pressure system forming over the northwest Bay of Bengal, off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts, will significantly impact the Telugu states over the next three days. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal, Adilabad, Khammam, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, and Mahabubnagar districts. Thunderstorms are also possible in some areas.

Disaster management officials have advised people to remain vigilant due to fluctuating weather conditions over the next three days. Fishermen are warned against venturing into the sea due to rough conditions. People are also advised to avoid sheltering under trees, dilapidated buildings, or large hoardings during heavy rainfall and to refrain from crossing overflowing streams and drains. Residents of low-lying areas are particularly urged to exercise caution.

Flood levels in the Godavari and Krishna rivers are currently receding. Although the water level at Bhadrachalam reached 39.2 feet, no danger warnings are in effect. The water level at Kunavaram in the Godavari River is 18.99 meters, and at Polavaram, it's 12.65 meters. Inflow and outflow at the Dhavaleswaram dam are recorded at 12.34 lakh cusecs.

Regarding the Krishna River, inflow at the Srisailam dam is 4.73 lakh cusecs, and outflow is 5.14 lakh cusecs. At Nagarjuna Sagar, inflow is 4.45 lakh cusecs, and outflow is 4.05 lakh cusecs. Inflow and outflow at the Prakasam Barrage are both at 3.92 lakh cusecs. Officials have urged people to remain cautious until the floodwaters completely recede.