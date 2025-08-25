Gold Price RISES On Monday Before Ganesh Chaturthi: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City

Where do gold prices stand on Monday? After a period of decline, the price of gold has been steadily increasing. Find out today's gold rates in major Indian cities, including Kolkata

Gold prices dipped slightly on Monday after several days of continuous increase. Check today's 22 and 24 carat gold rates in major Indian cities, including Kolkata.

Kolkata Gold Prices Today:

22 Carat – 1 gram: ₹9305 (₹10 decrease from yesterday), 10 grams: ₹93050 (₹100 decrease), 100 grams: ₹930500 (₹1000 decrease).

18 Carat – 1 gram: ₹7614 (₹7.40 decrease), 10 grams: ₹76140 (₹74 decrease), 100 grams: ₹761400 (₹740 decrease).

24 Carat – 1 gram: ₹10151 (₹11 decrease), 10 grams: ₹101510 (₹110 decrease), 100 grams: ₹1015100 (₹1100 decrease).

Mumbai Gold Prices Today:

22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹93050 (₹100 decrease).

24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹101510 (₹110 decrease).

Delhi Gold Prices Today:

22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹93200 (₹100 decrease).

24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹101660 (₹110 decrease).

Hyderabad Gold Prices Today:

22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹93050 (₹100 decrease).

24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹101510 (₹110 decrease).

Jaipur Gold Prices Today:

22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹93200 (₹100 decrease).

24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹101660 (₹110 decrease).

Chennai Gold Prices Today:

22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹93050 (₹100 decrease).

24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹101510 (₹110 decrease).

Patna Gold Prices Today:

22 Carat – 10 grams: ₹93100 (₹100 decrease).

24 Carat – 10 grams: ₹101560 (₹110 decrease).