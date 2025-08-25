3 Famous Women Who Publicly Admitted Having A Crush On WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley's aura has caught the attention of surprising names. Here are three women who openly admitted it.
Backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley has always shared an easy chemistry with Rhea Ripley. Their lighthearted exchanges often end up going viral, blurring the line between playful teasing and genuine admiration.
In one popular clip, Kelley asked Ripley to speak German, only to get the response:“I love you, you are my wife.” Multiple videos like these have fueled speculation that Kelley may have more than just friendship for the former Women's World Champion.
Actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens has long shown her love for professional wrestling. Ahead of Survivor Series last year, she attended a WWE event and met several superstars backstage, including Rhea Ripley.
In a video posted by WWE's official Instagram, Hudgens openly admitted to having a crush on Ripley. The clip spread quickly online, highlighting how Ripley's persona resonates even outside the wrestling world.
During her stint as RAW ring announcer, Samantha Irvin developed a friendly connection with Rhea Ripley. Their close bond often surfaced in candid backstage photos and viral clips.
At one live event, Ripley was seen on her knees, blowing a flying kiss toward Irvin at ringside. Irvin later admitted she liked the gesture, hinting at a personal fondness for The Nightmare beyond professional respect.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment