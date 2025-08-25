3 Famous Women Who Publicly Admitted Having A Crush On WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley's aura has caught the attention of surprising names. Here are three women who openly admitted it.

Backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley has always shared an easy chemistry with Rhea Ripley. Their lighthearted exchanges often end up going viral, blurring the line between playful teasing and genuine admiration.

In one popular clip, Kelley asked Ripley to speak German, only to get the response:“I love you, you are my wife.” Multiple videos like these have fueled speculation that Kelley may have more than just friendship for the former Women's World Champion.

Actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens has long shown her love for professional wrestling. Ahead of Survivor Series last year, she attended a WWE event and met several superstars backstage, including Rhea Ripley.

In a video posted by WWE's official Instagram, Hudgens openly admitted to having a crush on Ripley. The clip spread quickly online, highlighting how Ripley's persona resonates even outside the wrestling world.

During her stint as RAW ring announcer, Samantha Irvin developed a friendly connection with Rhea Ripley. Their close bond often surfaced in candid backstage photos and viral clips.

At one live event, Ripley was seen on her knees, blowing a flying kiss toward Irvin at ringside. Irvin later admitted she liked the gesture, hinting at a personal fondness for The Nightmare beyond professional respect.