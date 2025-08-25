BJP Appoints Three-Term MLA Ameet Satam To Lead Mumbai Unit Ahead Of BMC Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Ahead of the upcoming BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, the BJP's three-term legislator from Andheri West, Ameet Satam, was on Monday appointed as the Mumbai unit president.

He will replace the incumbent Ashish Shelar, who is the Minister of Culture and Information Technology in the Mahayuti government.

The appointment letter was handed over to Satam by the state BJP president, Ravindra Chavan, in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, former state chief and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Minister Shelar, and other leaders.

CM Fadnavis congratulated Satam for his appointment, saying that under his leadership, the BJP will break its record and create a new one in the ensuing BMC elections.

“As a Mumbai party chief, Ameet Satam will succeed in the BJP to establish its new record, and it will also help the Mahayuti to win power in BMC in the upcoming elections,” the CM said.

He assured Satam of the cooperation from senior leadership during his tenure.

CM Fadnavis heaped praise on Shelar for his successful tenure as the Mumbai unit chief, saying that under his leadership, the BJP had reported a stellar performance in the 2017 BMC elections and later in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Shelar also congratulated his successor Satam as the new chief of the Mumbai unit.

In his post on X, Shelar said,“Our friend and young dynamic MLA Ameet Satam, who is connected to Konkan and a staunch Mumbaikar, has been appointed today as the Mumbai BJP President, and on this occasion, heartfelt congratulations to him!! The party has given the opportunity to work on this post to a dedicated party worker who has come from the civic movement and whose pursuit is struggle and service. My heartfelt best wishes to him!!”

He further stated,“The party gave me the opportunity to serve Mumbaikars for three terms, that is a total of nine years. During this period, the party's leaders, office-bearers, workers, colleagues, and all Mumbaikars gave me a lot of love. They cooperated, gave me energy to fight, gave me a new identity, and gave me a direction to live. Therefore, I sincerely thank everyone!”

Satam thanked the party leadership for his appointment and assured that he would strive for the BJP's resounding victory in the upcoming BMC elections.

His appointment comes days after BMC announced the structure of 227 wards for the elections. Satam, who has been a disciple of former Deputy Chief Minister Gopinath Munde, has been a staunch Hindutva advocate.

Satam, during the Monsoon Session of the state Legislature held recently, had alleged a conspiracy to "change the colour of Mumbai" and suggested that a Khan might soon become mayor.

Last week, Satam criticised the NCP(SP) working president and MP Supriya Sule over her statement on the Warkari sect.“The Warkari sect is the life force of Maharashtra. Lakhs of Warkaris bring forth the display of their devotion through the Pandharpur pilgrimage. Insulting those very Warkari sentiments, Supriya Sule has said, "If you wear a garland, you feel like eating more." This is not just a sin against the Warkaris but against the entire Hindu society. Today, Maharashtra will never forgive the Pawar faction that insults Chhatrapati, Lord Ram, and the saints.”