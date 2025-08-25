BRS Student Leaders Placed Under House Arrest Ahead Of CM Revanth Reddy's Visit To Osmania University

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Aug 25 (IANS) President of BRS student wing G. Srinivas Yadav and some other leaders were placed under house arrest ahead of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy's visit to the Osmania University on Monday.

Tight security was in place on the campus for the Chief Minister's visit in view of the protest planned by some student groups.

Police have reportedly resorted to pre-emptive arrests of student leaders and erected iron fencing on the campus to foil any protest.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate the two new hostels built for Rs 80 crore, which will accommodate 1,200 students. He will also inaugurate the digital library reading room, which was constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of two more hostels to accommodate another 300 students, with financial assistance from the Tribal Welfare Department.

The Chief Minister will address professors and students at the Tagore Auditorium on the OU campus on the topic of“the government's plan for changes in the education sector of Telangana”.

He will also launch a scheme to provide financial assistance to students going on foreign trips, along with the“CM Research Fellowship”.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will be the first CM to visit the Osmania University campus in the last 20 years.

Meanwhile, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has condemned the arrests of students. BRS leader and former Minister T. Harish Rao termed the arrests 'undemocratic' and 'barbaric' and demanded their immediate release.

Harish Rao warned that the Telangana society will not sit idly by if even a single student is struck by a police lathi. He said that not just the students, but the entire Telangana is holding Chief Minister Revant Reddy accountable for the false promises made by him.

“Will the entire Telangana society be placed under prohibitory orders?” he asked. He alleged that Revanth Reddy brought back the days of emergency, even while calling democratic governance the seventh guarantee.

The BRS leader alleged that Revant Reddy only issued appointment letters for the jobs given by former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

“Except for inaugurating the constructions whose foundation was laid in OU during KCR's tenure, what have you done in 22 months. You turned the job calendar into a jobless calendar. In the very first year, you deceived them with two lakh jobs. You cheated them in the name of unemployment allowance. Without providing even 10,000 jobs in 22 months, you are falsely propagating that you have given 60,000 jobs,” he said.