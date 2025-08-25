CASABOT Selected By 500 VC To Compete In Cityscape Proptech Challenge 2025

Come and join CASABOT in Cairo on the 27th of September 2025 - Cityscape PropTech Challenge

CASABOT has been selected by global venture capital firm 500 to participate in the International Growth stage category of the Cityscape PropTech Challenge 2025.

- Mario Schiano Lo MorielloDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CASABOT , the UAE-born pioneer in AI-powered smart home automation, today announced it has been selected by global venture capital firm 500 VC to participate in the International Growth stage category of the Cityscape PropTech Challenge 2025.The event, taking place on September 27th at the Egypt International Exhibition Center in Cairo, is the country's largest and most renowned real estate hub, bringing together investors, developers, and technology leaders to shape the future of the built environment.Being selected by 500 VC, one of the world's most respected venture capital firms, underscores CASABOT's innovation and potential to transform the global real estate and smart living markets.“We are honored to be chosen by 500 VC to showcase CASABOT at Cityscape,” said Mario Schiano Lo Moriello, Founder & CEO of CASABOT.“This is an incredible opportunity to connect with key players in the real estate community and demonstrate how CASABOT is redefining smart living as a true utility - private, adaptive, and effortless.”CASABOT will pitch in front of an exclusive panel of judges and industry experts, highlighting its vision to make automation as essential as electricity, water, and internet for every household.About CASABOTCASABOT is an AI-driven smart home automation company founded in the UAE with Swiss roots and a global outlook. Unlike traditional systems, CASABOT operates entirely on-premise, ensuring privacy, seamless interoperability, and adaptive intelligence that evolves with its users. CASABOT's mission is to make automation the fifth utility in every home worldwide.

