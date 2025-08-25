403
U.S. Maritime Surveillance Market to Reach USD 8.3 Billion by 2032, Driven by Autonomous and AI-Powered Technologies
(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the U.S. maritime surveillance market is projected to grow robustly from USD 5.2 billion in 2024 to USD 8.3 billion by 2032, advancing at a steady CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. This growth is propelled by increasing national security demands, rapid adoption of autonomous systems, and cost-efficient surveillance technologies. As the U.S. intensifies its maritime border protection efforts and offshore infrastructure oversight, modern surveillance systems have become indispensable to secure vast maritime territories.
Technological innovation is at the heart of this market's evolution. Unmanned surface vessels (USVs), drones, and AI-powered systems enable real-time monitoring and threat detection across large and remote oceanic zones. These advancements ensure operational efficiency, reduce reliance on human operators, and support surveillance in hazardous environments such as the Arctic. Notably, the launch of NATO’s Maritime Centre for Security of Critical Undersea Infrastructure in 2024 exemplifies the sector’s strategic importance in coordinating multinational maritime defense efforts.
Autonomous maritime technologies are also contributing to environmental sustainability by replacing energy-intensive manned vessels. Enhanced situational awareness through AI algorithms and satellite-based monitoring further positions the U.S. as a global leader in modern maritime domain awareness.
Key Insights
• Services held the dominant share of 75% in 2024 and will maintain the highest growth rate through 2032, driven by essential maintenance and the rising need for consulting, training, and cybersecurity support.
• Surveillance & tracking remained the largest technology category in 2024 with a 35% share, while data acquisition will register the fastest CAGR of 6.5%, fueled by growing demand for real-time analytics and decision-making support.
• Radar systems accounted for 45% of the component market in 2024, as they are essential for vessel identification and navigation. However, weather stations will expand fastest due to climate risk mitigation and the growing need for predictive tools.
• Vessel monitoring & management was the leading system category in 2024, capturing 30% of the market, due to its critical role in tracking vessel operations. The automatic identification system (AIS) is the fastest-growing category, driven by rising safety and tracking requirements in congested sea lanes.
• Government agencies, especially the U.S. Coast Guard and Department of Defense, led end-use demand with a 40% share in 2024, while the oil & gas sector is set to expand fastest, reflecting the need to secure offshore platforms and pipelines amid rising incident rates.
• Regionally, the South held the largest market share at 30%, anchored by high-density port activity and extensive offshore infrastructure. Key operations include over 5,000 annual responses by the U.S. Coast Guard’s Eighth District and the presence of 1,800+ Gulf oil platforms.
• The West will be the fastest-growing region, spurred by increased Arctic missions, commercial shipping through Pacific ports, and robust search & rescue operations in Alaska. Rising focus on maritime surveillance in this region is driven by over 1,000 annual SAR missions and geopolitical interests in the Arctic.
• Major players include Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Thales Group, BAE Systems plc, Leonardo S.p.A., L3Harris Technologies Inc., and Kongsberg Gruppen, who dominate the market through their advanced, large-scale systems and international capabilities.
• In April 2025, Umbra Lab Inc. was contracted by SpaceWERX to develop next-gen satellites for wide-area maritime search and rescue. Meanwhile, Thales expanded its electronic warfare presence with the acquisition of Digital Receiver Technology in October 2024.
• Investment in surveillance innovation is strong. In January 2024, PierSight secured USD 6 million in funding to expand satellite-based maritime observation, underscoring the market’s pivot toward AI and space-enabled intelligence.
• The establishment of the U.S. Navy's Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadron 7 in January 2025 illustrates the nation's strategic shift toward autonomous operations using platforms like the Global Autonomous Reconnaissance Craft (GARC).
• Product innovation continues with launches such as Seadronix’s NAVISS 2.0 in September 2024, an AI-powered navigation system enhancing real-time situational awareness and maritime safety.
