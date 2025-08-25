Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Leaves Audience Surprised With Confession 'Mujhe Sachaa Pyaar Hua Hi Nahi'

Salman Khan kicked off Bigg Boss 19 with drama, fun, and candid moments. During the premiere, he surprised fans by confessing,“Mujhe sachaa pyaar hua hi nahi hai ab tak.”

The much-anticipated reality show Bigg Boss 19 opened on Sunday (August 24) with an energetic premiere hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. As always, the actor set the tone with his trademark wit, charm, and candid interactions with the contestants. The launch episode was filled with fun banter, lighthearted drama, and a few surprising revelations from Salman himself, making it a perfect start to the season.

Tanya Mittal Sparks a Heartfelt Conversation

Among the contestants introduced this year is Tanya Mittal, a social media influencer, entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and winner of Miss Asia 2018. During her interaction on stage, Tanya expressed her excitement about being part of the Bigg Boss journey. In a playful chat with Salman, she revealed her fondness for his movie Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo. What followed, however, was an unexpected turn when Tanya asked Salman a deeply personal question:“Kya saccha pyaar hamesha adhura reh jaata hai?” (Does true love always remain incomplete?)

The question caught Salman slightly off guard. With his signature mix of humor and honesty, the actor responded with a witty remark that stunned the audience:“Mujhe saccha pyaar hua hi nahi hai ab tak.” (I have never truly experienced real love yet.)

Salman's Personal Life Under the Spotlight

Over the decades, Salman Khan's relationships have often drawn as much attention as his blockbuster films. From his early romance with Sangeeta Bijlani to his high-profile association with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the actor's love life has been a subject of constant media curiosity. His long companionship with Katrina Kaif also made headlines, with many fans once hoping the two would marry. Yet, none of these relationships led to marriage, leaving Salman, now 59 as one of Bollywood's most eligible bachelors.

As Bigg Boss 19 kicks off with a mix of entertainment and candid moments, Salman's unexpected confession during the premiere has already become one of the most talked-about highlights of the season.