Shubhanshu Shukla In Lucknow: Space Traveller Comes Home 'After 1.5 Years' Brajesh Pathak Says, 'Today Is A Big Day...'
The 39-year-old received a warm welcome at the airport where family, friends, children and admirers gathered to celebrate his return. After receiving rousing welcome by Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and others, Shubhanshu Shukla headed to City Montessori School in Gomtinagar.Also Read | 'Great teacher': Shubhanshu Shukla credits IAF for shaping his space journey
Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said,“Today is a big day for Lucknow. The son of Bharat, the son of Lucknow, set foot in Lucknow. Ever since he returned to earth from space, the people of Lucknow were eagerly waiting for his arrival.”
He further noted, "Today, that moment is finally here. We welcome Shubhanshu Shukla with warmth and love."
A felicitation ceremony has been organised for the astronaut who achieved a milestone through his recent space travel.Also Read | Indian astronauts only ones trained in both US and Russia: Shubhanshu Shukla
Before Shubhanshu Shukla's arrival, his mother had said, "My son is coming home after 1.5 years. I am very happy and excited to meet him after so long. We will welcome him warmly. The entire family is going to the airport to welcome him," ANI reported
“I am very happy and excited. We were waiting for this day for a long time. He is finally coming home to Lucknow,” ANI quoted Shubhanshu Shukla's sister as saying. She added,“This is the biggest achievement. All children and the whole of Lucknow will be there to welcome him home. Nothing can be merrier than this. People are showing him so much love, and he is motivating children.”Also Read | Shubhanshu Shukla says ISS experience will be 'useful' for Gaganyaan mission
Shubhanshu Shukla, who returned to Earth on July 15, on Sunday shared the experiences and challenges he faced while being part of the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The Indian astronaut with three others, onboard Dragon spacecraft, set off for space from the Kennedy Space Center in the US on June 25.
Recalling the intensity of the launch, he said, "It was so powerful, it literally shakes every bone in your body. You are going from 0 km/hr to 28,500 km/hr in 8.5 minutes, and that speaks about the magnitude of it," PTI reported.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment