Amit Shah Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Constitution Amendment Bill To Oust Arrested PM, CM: 'Morality's Standards Are Not...'
In an exclusive interview with news agency ANI, Amit Shah referred to the incident in 2013 when the Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi had 'torn' an ordinance brought by then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to reprieve Lalu Prasad Yadav, contrasting it with his current resistance to the proposed bill to remove the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and Cabinet Ministers jailed for more than 30 days.'I am sure...'
Amit Shah defended the bill, stating it's aimed at upholding "constitutional morality" and public trust , emphasising that the bill would apply equally to all leaders, including those from the ruling party.
"I am sure it will be passed. There will be many people in the Congress party and in the opposition who will support morality and maintain the moral ground...," he said.
