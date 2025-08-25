Delhi Police Makes Second Arrest In CM Rekha Gupta Attack Case, Takes Tahseen Syed Into Custody

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Delhi Police has arrested another accused in connection with the recent attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, officials told ANI.

It is alleged that the arrested accused, identified as Tahseen Syed, had transferred money to the prime accused, Rajesh Khimji, who had carried out the attack on the Delhi Chief Minister. Prior to the arrest, Tahseen was detained by the Delhi Police in Gujarat's Rajkot.

"Delhi police have arrested an auto driver from Rajkot, Gujarat, who is a friend of the accused Rajesh. He had allegedly transferred money to Rajesh," the Delhi Police said.

On August 20, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked by a Rajkot resident, Rajesh Khimji, at her Civil Lines residence during Jan Sunvai.

The accused was then arrested and sent to a five-day police custody, and further investigation is underway into the matter.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has intensified its probe into the attack on Chief Minister Gupta, with investigators now seeking dump data of both her personal and official residences.

Officials said the move is aimed at piecing together a clear picture of the accused Rajesh Khimji's presence and movements before and during the incident.

According to senior police sources, dump data -- which provides details of mobile tower locations, device signals and call records of all numbers active in a particular area -- is being retrieved from telecom service providers for specific time windows.

Investigators are analysing whether Rajesh Khimji was present alone in the vicinity or if other suspicious devices and individuals were active at the same time.

The data, police believe, will be crucial in reconstructing the sequence of events leading up to the attack and in establishing whether the accused had any support or acted independently. Along with electronic surveillance, multiple CCTV cameras around both the CM's residences are also being examined in detail.

Police teams are additionally verifying security logs, visitor entries and deployment records to identify possible lapses, while interrogation inputs from Rajesh Khimji are being cross-checked with technical evidence.

Officials said corroborating these findings would help them determine whether reconnaissance was carried out before the incident and if more people were involved, according to the news report by ANI.