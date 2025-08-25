Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Drone Attack: Over 10 Strikes In Sumy, Residential Buildings On Fire

Drone Attack: Over 10 Strikes In Sumy, Residential Buildings On Fire


2025-08-25 01:06:13
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Serhii Kryvosheienko , head of the Sumy City Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy continues its massive attack on the Sumy community. Around midnight, more than 10 strikes were recorded,” he wrote.

According to the official, residential buildings in one of the community's administrative districts caught fire.

“No reports of casualties have been received,” Kryvosheienko noted.

Read also: Russian forces strike Kostiantynivka with FAB-250 guided bombs

Meanwhile, the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, added that enemy UAV strikes were also recorded in the Romny community.

As previously reported, Russian attacks on critical infrastructure in parts of the Sumy district have caused power outages.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service

MENAFN25082025000193011044ID1109969541

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search