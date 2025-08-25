Drone Attack: Over 10 Strikes In Sumy, Residential Buildings On Fire

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Serhii Kryvosheienko , head of the Sumy City Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy continues its massive attack on the Sumy community. Around midnight, more than 10 strikes were recorded,” he wrote.

According to the official, residential buildings in one of the community's administrative districts caught fire.

“No reports of casualties have been received,” Kryvosheienko noted.

Russian forces strike Kostiantynivka with FAB-250 guided bombs

Meanwhile, the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, added that enemy UAV strikes were also recorded in the Romny community.

As previously reported, Russian attacks on critical infrastructure in parts of the Sumy district have caused power outages.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service