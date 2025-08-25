Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
30-Meter Flag Unfurled And Car Rally Held In Ottawa To Mark Ukraine's Independence Day

2025-08-25 01:06:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

The celebrations began with a prayer for peace at Ottawa's Ukrainian church. Afterwards, members of the Ukrainian community gathered for a traditional picnic, first unfurling a 30-meter Ukrainian flag near the monument to Taras Shevchenko.

In addition, a car rally was held in the Canadian capital under Ukrainian flags, with several dozen vehicles driving through the city streets.

As part of the“Born in Vyshyvankas” initiative, the Embassy of Ukraine in Canada gifted embroidered shirts to Ukrainian children born this year.

As earlier reported, according to the most recent census conducted before Russia's full-scale invasion, approximately 1.3 million people of Ukrainian descent were living in Canada. Since early 2022, the country has provided refuge to nearly 300,000 more Ukrainians.

Photo credit: Ukraine's Embassy in Canada

