EIA Projects Higher Oil Output For Kazakhstan In 2025-26
The agency has slightly increased its estimate by 0.01 mb/d from last month's outlook.
Output is expected to rise from 1.9 mb/d in 2024, reaching 2.16 mb/d in the first quarter of 2025 and 2.18 mb/d in the second. Production is forecast to climb to 2.23 mb/d in the third quarter and 2.26 mb/d in the final quarter of the year.
For 2026, the EIA raised its forecast by 0.02 mb/d to 2.22 mb/d, with quarterly figures at 2.26 mb/d in the first quarter, 2.21 mb/d in the second, a slight dip to 2.16 mb/d in the third, and a rebound to 2.25 mb/d in the fourth.
Kazakhstan also plans to produce 96.2 million tons of oil and gas condensate in 2025.
