Azerbaijani Gas Exports To Türkiye And Europe Via TANAP Hit Major Milestone


2025-08-25 12:07:54
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25.​ Azerbaijan has hit the ground running, delivering a whopping 83.3 billion cubic meters of gas through the Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP) to Türkiye and Europe thus far, Trend reports citing SOCAR Türkiye.

Per the disclosures from SOCAR Türkiye, an affiliate of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), approximately 34 billion cubic meters have been allocated to Türkiye, while the residual 49 billion cubic meters have been directed towards European markets.

TANAP, a pivotal conduit within the Southern Gas Corridor framework, facilitates the transference of Azerbaijani hydrocarbons from Baku to the Italian market, thereby augmenting regional energy security and fostering diversification strategies. Initiation of commercial gas deliveries to Türkiye through the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) commenced on June 30, 2018.

