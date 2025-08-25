Azerbaijani Gas Exports To Türkiye And Europe Via TANAP Hit Major Milestone

Azerbaijani Gas Exports To Türkiye And Europe Via TANAP Hit Major Milestone
Per the disclosures from SOCAR Türkiye, an affiliate of the
State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), approximately 34 billion
cubic meters have been allocated to Türkiye, while the residual 49
billion cubic meters have been directed towards European
markets.
TANAP, a pivotal conduit within the Southern Gas Corridor framework, facilitates the transference of Azerbaijani hydrocarbons from Baku to the Italian market, thereby augmenting regional energy security and fostering diversification strategies. Initiation of commercial gas deliveries to Türkiye through the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) commenced on June 30, 2018.
