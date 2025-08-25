Home Sales Stateside, Canada GDP Due Next Week

Monday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

New home sales (July)

Featured Earnings

PDD Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ: PDD) (Q2) EPS of $1.69, compared to $2.97 in the prior-year quarter.

Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) (Q3) EPS of $1.12, compared to 97 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC)

(Q4) EPS of 28 cents, compared with 36 cents the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (T) (Q2) EPS for gain of 1.5 cents, compared to loss of 1.5 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Durable-goods orders (July)

S&P Case-Shiller home price index (20 cities) (July)

Consumer confidence (Aug.)

Featured Earnings

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) (Q2) EPS of 14 cents compared to 22 cents in the prior-year quarter.

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) (Q1) EPS for loss of 64 cents, compared to loss of 84 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) (Q2) EPS of 33 cents, compared to 21 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Bank of Montreal (T) (Q2) EPS for $2.96 compared to $2.62 in the prior-year quarter.

Bank of Nova Scotia (T) (Q2) EPS of $1.73, compared to $1.52 in the prior-year quarter.

Biorem Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS of four cents, compared to gain of 0.2 cents in the prior-year quarter.

SATO Technologies Corp. (T) (Q2) EPS for loss of two cents, compared to loss of one cent in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S.

Featured Earnings

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) (Q2) EPS of 94 cents, compared to 65 cents in the prior-year quarter.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) (Q2) EPS for loss of 19 cents, compared to gain of 24 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) (Q2) EPS for loss of 57 cents, compared to loss of 88 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Dollarama Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS of $1.12, compared to 98 cents in the prior-year quarter.

EQB Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS of $2.63, compared to $2.31 in the prior-year quarter.

National Bank of Canada (T) (Q3) EPS of $2.68, compared to $2.85 in the prior-year quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada (T) (Q3) EPS of $3.32 compared to $3.12 in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Initial jobless claims (August 23)

GDP (First revision) (Q2)

Pending home sales (July)

Featured Earnings

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) (Q2) EPS of $2.07 compared to $1.69 in the prior-year quarter.

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) (Q2) EPS of 51 cents, compared to 12 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) (Q2) EPS of $1.72, compared to $1.51 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Payroll Employment, Earnings and Hours (June) The number of employees receiving pay and benefits from their employer-measured as "payroll employment" in the Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours-increased by 15,300 (+0.1%) in May, after edging up 14,600 (+0.1%) in April. On a year-over-year basis, payroll employment was up 43,300 (+0.2%) in May.

Featured Earnings

Toronto-Dominion Bank (T) (Q3) EPS of $2.04, compared to $1.97 in the prior-year quarter.

Friday

U.S. Economic Lookahead

Personal income & Spending (July)

PCE index (July)

Advanced U.S. trade balance in goods (July)

Advanced retail inventories (July)

Advanced wholesale inventories (July)

Chicago Business Barometer (PMI) (Aug.)

Consumer sentiment (final) (Aug.)

Featured Earnings

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) (Q2) EPS of 42 cents, compared to 62 cents in the prior-year quarter.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) ( Q2) EPS for loss of $2.67, compared to gain of 97 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) (Q2) EPS for loss of 16 cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

GDP (June) Real gross domestic product edged down 0.1% in May for the second consecutive month, as goods-producing industries declined while services-producing industries were essentially unchanged.

Featured Earnings

BRP Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS of 46 cents, compared to 47 cents in the prior-year quarter.

E3 Lithium Ltd. (T) (Q2) EPS for loss of three cents, compared to loss of four cents in the prior-year quarter.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (T) (Q3) EPS of 73 cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.