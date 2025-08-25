Delhi Traffic Alert! Key Routes To Take And Avoid Amid Lawyers' Protest At Tis Hazari Courts Complex

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi Traffic Police issued a travel advisory for motorists in view of lawyers' strike on Monday. As lawyers of all district courts in Delhi plan to continue strike and abstain from work after Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena's recent notification which sparked a stir, commuters must take note of certain road closures and alternate routes.

Delhi Traffic Police in a post on X stated,“In connection with the protest at Tis Hazari Courts on 25.08.2025 from 10 AM onwards, traffic in the surrounding areas will remain affected. Plan your journey in advance, avoid the mentioned stretches, use alternate routes or prefer Metro. Follow diversion signs & instructions of traffic personnel.”

Traffic restrictions and alternate routes

Traffic restrictions will be in place from 10:00 AM onwards. Traffic movement along Ring Road, Boulevard Road, Rani Jhansi Road, Rani Jhansi Flyover, Rajpur Road, Shamnath Marg, Lothian Road, Kacheri Road, Zorawar Singh Marg and Hamilton Road will be affected.

“No U-turn will be allowed under Yudhister Setu,” the advisory states.

Commuters must take the following alternate routes to reach their destination:



Motorists heading to Tis Hazari Courts from Shastri Park will be re-routed from Yudhister Setu via Outer Ring Road.

Traffic coming from Ring Road (ISBT Kashmiri Gate) will be diverted to Chandgiram Akhara.

Motorists coming from Lothian Road/Khoya Mandi will be re-routed to Boulevard Road.

Vehicles coming from Kela Ghat Marg will be diverted to Ring Road via ISBT Kashmiri Gate.

Motorists coming from Nicholson Marg/Mori Gate will be diverted via Kacheri Road.

Furthermore, Vehicles coming from Rajpur Road, Rajniwas Marg and Chauburja Marg will be re-routed from MCD Chowk to Dr Kanwal Marg. “Traffic from Lala Jagannath Marg and Roshnara Road will be diverted from Baraf Khana Chowk to Dr. Karnwal Marg,” the traffic advisory added. "

In view of a major event, some other special traffic arrangements are also in place on Monday. According to traffic police, vehicles will not be allowed to halt or park on Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Shanti Path, Panchsheel Marg, Simon Bolivar Marg, Kautilya Marg and nearby stretches.

Traffic movement will be diverte at Vande Matram Marg, Simon Bolivar Marg T-point near RML Hospital, under Moti Bagh Flyover and Yashwant Palace Roundabout.