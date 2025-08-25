Keurig Dr Pepper Brewing $18B Takeover Of Coffee Giant JDE Peet's: Report

Keurig Dr Pepper is close to signing a deal to acquire Dutch coffee group JDE Peet's in an $18 billion deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The deal could be announced as early as Monday, Bloomberg reported. The proposed acquisition would help boost Keurig's struggling coffee business, and post-deal Keurig plans to separate its soft drinks and coffee units, according to the WSJ.

That would essentially unwind the 2018 merger that brought together Keurig and Dr Pepper.

Over the years, Keurig Dr Pepper's sodas have gained popularity among consumers, and the company has recently acquired energy drink maker Ghost. However, its coffee business has struggled for some time and is expected to remain subdued this year, according to its earnings commentary in July.

JDE Peet's, valued at around $15B, owns brands including L'OR, Tassimo, and Douwe Egberts that are popular globally. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam and is majority-owned by JAB Holding Co.

Tariffs have prompted firms to raise product prices, and, along with high inflation, have led consumers to be selective in their purchases. Although staple categories have fared well recently, the cost of coffee bean imports is rising sharply.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Keurig Dr Pepper shifted to 'bullish' as of late Sunday, from 'neutral' the previous day, with several users taking note of the acquisition news.

KDP sentiment and message volume as of August 24 | Source: Stocktwits

JDE Peet's Dutch-traded shares have risen about 61% year-to-date. Keurig Dr Pepper stock is up about 9% in 2025, compared to the benchmark S & P 500's 10% gain.

