Bigg Boss 19: Meet The Female Contestants, Their Age, Profession And More

Salman Khan's show 'Bigg Boss 19' has kicked off with 16 contestants, including 8 men and 8 women. Let's get to know the 8 female contestants and their backgrounds...

Age: 21 years

Born in New Delhi, Ashnoor Kaur is an actress working since age 5. She's known for shows like 'Jhansi Ki Rani' and 'Suman Indori', and films like 'Manmarziyaan'.

Age: 25 years

Hailing from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, Tanya Mittal is a social media influencer, entrepreneur, and podcaster. She was Miss Asia in 2018 and has 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

Age: 27-28 years

From Srinagar, Farhana Bhat is an actress, social media influencer, and peace activist. She appeared in the Bollywood film 'Laila Majnu'.

Age: 28 years

Reportedly from Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, Neelam Giri is a Bhojpuri actress, dancer, and social media influencer. She's been working in Bhojpuri films since 2021.

Age: 29 years

Crowned Miss Diva Universe 2018, Nehal is a model and fitness consultant. She represented India at Miss Universe 2018.

Age: 33 years

Based in Mumbai, Nagma Mirajkar is a social media influencer known for beauty, fashion, and lifestyle content. She is reportedly in a relationship with another contestant, Awez Darbar.

Age: 35 years

Natalia, from Poland, works as an actress in Bollywood films. She has appeared in movies like 'Chicken Curry Law', 'Housefull 5', and 'War 2'.

Age: 61 years

Kunika is a veteran actress in Indian cinema. She is also a lawyer and film producer. She has worked in films like 'Beta', 'Khiladi', 'Mohra', 'Koyla', and 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'. She also serves as a social activist.