Single-Use Bioprocessing Connectors Industry Report: Competitive Landscape And Future Prospects

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Single-Use Bioprocessing Connectors Market?

In recent times, the market size for single-use bioprocessing connectors has seen a sharp elevation. Between the years 2024 to 2025, the growth rate will move up from $1.38 billion to $1.65 billion, resulting in a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2%. Factors contributing to the growth in the past were the rising adoption of single-use technologies, increased biopharmaceutical production, lower chances of cross-contamination, demand for reasonable bioprocessing solutions, and speedier manufacturing turnaround times.

The market for single-use bioprocessing connectors is anticipated to experience a swift expansion in the upcoming years, skyrocketing to $3.30 billion in 2029 with an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.0%. This substantial increase in the prediction period is primarily due to factors such as escalating demand for custom-made medicine, the expansion of cell and gene therapy production facilities, exponential investment in biomanufacturing infrastructure, regulatory endorsement for single-use systems, and the increased trend of outsourcing the production of biologics. Furthermore, various trends such as integration of automation and process analytics, the creation of advanced polymer materials, the shift towards modular and flexible facilities, continuous bioprocessing incorporation, and a concentrated focus on sustainability and recyclability are also shaping the future of this market.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Connectors Market?

The single-use bioprocessing connectors market is anticipated to grow due to the rising need for biosimilars. Biosimilars, as identical counterparts to approved biological drugs, display no considerable distinctions in safety or efficacy. The surge in chronic diseases has led to an increased need for these products as these ailments usually necessitate extended biological treatments, making financially feasible options such as biosimilars more reachable for healthcare systems and patients. Single-use bioprocessing connectors facilitate the biosimilars production by ensuring sterile, adaptable, and contamination-proof fluid transfer, thereby simplifying production procedures, guaranteeing product excellence, minimising potential batch failures, and decreasing overall operational expenses, thus, hastening the biosimilars' time-to-market. For instance, Cardinal Health Inc., a US health firm, cited that as of January 2022, 33 biosimilar products had received FDA approval, with 21 in the market. By 2023, the number of FDA-endorsed biosimilars ascended to 40, with 25 commercially accessible. Therefore, the escalating need for biosimilars is fuelling the growth of the single-use bioprocessing connectors market .

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Single-Use Bioprocessing Connectors Market?

Major players in the Single-Use Bioprocessing Connectors Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

. Danaher Corporation

. Merck KGaA

. Sartorius AG

. Repligen Corporation

. Pall Corporation

. Nordson Corporation

. Watson-Marlow Limited

. Colder Products Company

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Single-Use Bioprocessing Connectors Industry?

Leading corporations in the single-use bioprocessing connectors market are putting their focus towards the creation of innovative products such as disposable bioprocess connectors. These are geared toward enhancing the effectiveness of operations, mitigating risks associated with contamination, and making biomanufacturing procedures more streamlined. Disposable bioprocess connectors, which are designed for single use, allow connection of fluid transfer lines in biopharmaceutical manufacturing without necessitating any cleaning or sterilization. These connectors play a significant role in reducing cross-contamination risks, minimising the need for cleaning validation and improving the efficiency of sterile fluid handling. For example, CPC Colder Products Company, a plastic manufacturing company based in the US, introduced the AseptiQuik W Series in April 2023. This series offers the biggest genderless aseptic connectors in the industry, which have a 1-1/2-inch flow path and are designed to support high-volume sterile fluid transfers. This innovation reduces fluid transfer times and enhances efficiency in single-use bioprocessing applications by allowing the rapid transfer of hundreds of liters per minute. As such, it improves operational throughput, decreases contamination risks, and eliminates the need for cleaning and sterilization with each batch.

What Segments Are Covered In The Single-Use Bioprocessing Connectors Market Report?

The single-use bioprocessing connectors market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Aseptic Connectors, Conventional Connectors

2) By Application: Upstream Bioprocessing, Downstream Bioprocessing, Fill-Finish Operations

3) By End Use: Biopharmaceutical And Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs) And Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs), Academic And Research Institutes

Subsegments:

1) By Aseptic Connectors: Genderless Aseptic Connectors, Gendered Aseptic Connectors, Sterile Disconnectors

2) By Conventional Connectors: Luer Connectors, Tube-To-Tube Connectors, Fittings And Clamps

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Connectors Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for single-use bioprocessing connectors. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth during the projected period. The report on the single-use bioprocessing connectors market encompasses several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

