Egypt Urges Germany To Press For End To Blatant Israeli Crimes In Gaza

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held a phone call with his German counterpart, Johann Wadephul, on Sunday to discuss regional developments, with a focus on the situation in Gaza.

Abdelatty expressed deep concern over increasing reports of famine in the Gaza Strip and stressed the international community's responsibility to end what he described as“blatant Israeli crimes and violations.” He highlighted Israel's obligations under international law as the occupying power to ensure the supply of relief and medical aid.

The Egyptian minister briefed Wadephul on Egypt's efforts to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid into the enclave and the ongoing arrangements to host an international conference for the early recovery and reconstruction of Gaza once a ceasefire is reached.

Abdelatty also updated his German counterpart on the latest developments in ceasefire negotiations, particularly after Hamas's acceptance of a recent proposal. He emphasised the critical importance of Israel responding to the proposal and implementing its elements to address the current crisis and alleviate the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza.

He warned that Israel's continued expansion of its military operations would only exacerbate the tense situation and that its rejection of the proposed solutions undermines regional and international efforts for peace and stability.

Regarding the Iranian nuclear file, Abdel-Aty stressed the need to return to the negotiation path to enhance regional and international security and stability. He pointed to the importance of resuming cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to avoid further tension in the region.

For his part, the German foreign minister expressed appreciation for Egypt's intensive efforts to reach a ceasefire and facilitate aid to Gaza. He praised Egypt's plan to host the reconstruction conference, confirmed Germany's intention to participate, and agreed on the grave danger of expanding Israeli military operations and the severity of the humanitarian situation in the strip.